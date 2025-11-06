Fujifilm Issues Official Apology for Making Photography ‘Awesome’

Fujifilm India published a public “apology” on its Facebook account this morning, saying it is sorry for “making photography this awesome.”

“It has come to our attention that a few of our Fujifilm users have been encountered some unexpected complications after buying camera from the X & GFX Series,” the notice says (spelling and grammar errors are Fujifilm’s, as PetaPixel does not correct these in direct quotes).

“Apparently, life behind the viewfinder of a Fujifilm has led to the following problems:

Family and friends have started complaining that ‘just a quick waslk to the market’ now turns into a multi-hour, golden-hour photo session.

Strangers on the street keep stopping to ask about ‘that beautiful vintage film camera,’ only to be confused when you mention it’s digital.

‘Weekend plans’ have been replaced by spontaneous photo walks.

Some owners admit to just sitting on the sofa, holding their camera and clicking the tactile dials, even when it’s turned off, just to enjoy the feel.

And a few have reported spending hours admiring their ‘Straight-Out-Of-Camera’, often forgetting to even open their editing software.

“We sincerely apologize for making photography this awesome,” the statement concludes.

Despite the casual nature of online discussion, it’s still rare to see companies — even camera companies or those in the creative industry — publish something like this, either out of fear it doesn’t align with the brand or that any criticism received will outweigh any perceived benefits. Fujifilm India clearly did not let those possibilities bother it as it published this statement without fully proof reading it.

Still, it’s a fun, harmless joke that likely bolsters the Fujifilm brand, which very often focuses on the joy of photography rather than the often overly serious perspective that most camera brands will take. Posts like this and the fact that the Fujifilm Xhalf simply exists should be proof enough that the company’s focus is often intentionally contrarian to the status quo. The general response on social media has been good, so Fujifilm India’s goal, which was likely to just have fun and engage with its audience, appears to be working.

Image credits: Photographs by Fujifilm India