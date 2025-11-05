The Canon R6 III Is a ‘Hybrid Powerhouse’ With 32.5MP Sensor

After a pair of teasers, Canon has fully unveiled the highly anticipated EOS R6 Mark III full-frame mirrorless camera. It features a new sensor and promises improved performance for both photo and video applications.

The Canon R6 Mark III is designed to suit a wide range of photographers, from enthusiasts to professionals. To that end, it incorporates the newly developed 32.5-megapixel full-frame sensor that debuted in the Canon EOS C50 cinema camera, and Canon’s latest DIGIC X processor.

This combination offers 34% more resolution than the R6 II without sacrificing speed. Like its predecessor, the R6 III can capture full-resolution RAW images with autofocus at up to 40 frames per second (FPS) using its electronic shutter and 12 FPS with its mechanical shutter. Thanks to the new CFexpress Type B card slot, the R6 III also offers about twice the buffer depth of the R6 II and adds pre-continuous shooting, like Canon’s EOS R1 and R5 II launched last year.

That’s not the only feature the R6 III borrows from Canon’s professional R1 and R5 II cameras. The new camera also inherits Canon’s latest and greatest autofocus system, promising improved autofocus performance and subject detection compared to the R6 II.

Between its resolution, speed, and autofocus performance, Canon believes its new camera, despite being positioned below the R1 and R5 II in Canon’s lineup, will work for diverse high-level applications, including sports, wildlife, landscapes, portraits, street, travel, and more.

The camera is also a powerful choice for video users. It has many of the same features as the C50, albeit without that camera’s full suite of professional workflow tools and video-centric design. The R6 III captures oversampled 4Kp60 video with 7K oversampling at 4Kp30, 7Kp59.95 RAW Light recording, 4Kp119.8, Open Gate 7K recording, Canon Log 2, waveform monitoring, and more. It also includes the focus acceleration and deceleration algorithms from Canon’s EOS Cinema C80 and C400 cameras.

From a design perspective, the Canon EOS R6 Mark III looks like the R6 II. However, it weighs about 30 grams more, uses Canon’s newer L6-E6P battery, and, as mentioned, adds a CFexpress Type B card slot. The camera still has the same 3.69-million-dot EVF and 3-inch articulating touchscreen. Good news for video users, though, as the R6 III trades the R6 II’s HDMI Type D (micro) port for a full-size HDMI port.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III will arrive later this month for $2,799 (body only). It will also be available in two kits: one with the RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM for $4,049, and a second with the more affordable RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM USM lens for $3,149. Photographers can preorder the R6 III and the new kits now.

Image credits: Canon