The Canon R6 III Is a ‘Hybrid Powerhouse’ With 32.5MP Sensor

Jeremy Gray

A black Canon EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless digital camera body, shown from the front with the lens removed, revealing the camera sensor.

After a pair of teasers, Canon has fully unveiled the highly anticipated EOS R6 Mark III full-frame mirrorless camera. It features a new sensor and promises improved performance for both photo and video applications.

Buy the Canon EOS R6 Mark III new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS R6 Mark III used on KEH.com

The Canon R6 Mark III is designed to suit a wide range of photographers, from enthusiasts to professionals. To that end, it incorporates the newly developed 32.5-megapixel full-frame sensor that debuted in the Canon EOS C50 cinema camera, and Canon’s latest DIGIC X processor.

A black Canon EOS R6 Mark III digital camera with a Canon RF 24-105mm lens attached, viewed from an angle showing the lens, grip, and various control dials.

This combination offers 34% more resolution than the R6 II without sacrificing speed. Like its predecessor, the R6 III can capture full-resolution RAW images with autofocus at up to 40 frames per second (FPS) using its electronic shutter and 12 FPS with its mechanical shutter. Thanks to the new CFexpress Type B card slot, the R6 III also offers about twice the buffer depth of the R6 II and adds pre-continuous shooting, like Canon’s EOS R1 and R5 II launched last year.

Close-up of a digital camera’s back and side, showing two SD card slots—one with an orange-tipped card inserted—next to an open compartment door with cautionary labels. Camera buttons and the LCD screen are also visible.

That’s not the only feature the R6 III borrows from Canon’s professional R1 and R5 II cameras. The new camera also inherits Canon’s latest and greatest autofocus system, promising improved autofocus performance and subject detection compared to the R6 II.

Between its resolution, speed, and autofocus performance, Canon believes its new camera, despite being positioned below the R1 and R5 II in Canon’s lineup, will work for diverse high-level applications, including sports, wildlife, landscapes, portraits, street, travel, and more.

Rear view of a black digital camera showing its LCD screen, various control buttons, dials, and the electronic viewfinder at the top center.

Top view of a black Canon EOS camera body showing control dials, buttons, and the hot shoe mount, with the lens removed.

The camera is also a powerful choice for video users. It has many of the same features as the C50, albeit without that camera’s full suite of professional workflow tools and video-centric design. The R6 III captures oversampled 4Kp60 video with 7K oversampling at 4Kp30, 7Kp59.95 RAW Light recording, 4Kp119.8, Open Gate 7K recording, Canon Log 2, waveform monitoring, and more. It also includes the focus acceleration and deceleration algorithms from Canon’s EOS Cinema C80 and C400 cameras.

A Canon EOS R6 Mark II digital camera with a 24-105mm lens attached, shown from the front with its LCD screen flipped out to the right side.

From a design perspective, the Canon EOS R6 Mark III looks like the R6 II. However, it weighs about 30 grams more, uses Canon’s newer L6-E6P battery, and, as mentioned, adds a CFexpress Type B card slot. The camera still has the same 3.69-million-dot EVF and 3-inch articulating touchscreen. Good news for video users, though, as the R6 III trades the R6 II’s HDMI Type D (micro) port for a full-size HDMI port.

Sample Images

A woman with long red hair sings into a vintage microphone, wearing a red and gold corset dress, standing on stage with a smoky, dark background.

A vibrant sunset illuminates a river winding through a forested valley, with colorful clouds filling the sky and autumn trees covering the rolling hills on either side of the water.
In-camera HDR

A bride and groom stand close together outdoors at sunset, wrapped in a sheer veil. The bride wears an off-shoulder lace dress and has her eyes closed, while the groom gently leans his head towards her.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III will arrive later this month for $2,799 (body only). It will also be available in two kits: one with the RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM for $4,049, and a second with the more affordable RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM USM lens for $3,149. Photographers can preorder the R6 III and the new kits now.

Buy the Canon EOS R6 Mark III new on B&HBuy the Canon EOS R6 Mark III used on KEH.com

Image credits: Canon

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Three digital cameras are displayed against a white background. From left to right, they are a Sony Alpha model, a Nikon Z model, and a Canon EOS model. Each camera has a prominent lens mount or attached lens, showing part of their front designs. The Nikon Z6 III Does What the Sony a7 IV and Canon R6 II Can’t: Be More Than a Compromise
The Canon R5 and R6 side by side on a white background Canon is Adding the EOS R3’s Vehicle-Detection AF to the R5 and R6
Canon Adds Video-Focused Firmware Updates for 1DX Mark III, R5, R6
Four professional cameras are displayed against a colorful, abstract background: two Nikon cameras (top left and top right) and two Canon cameras (bottom left and bottom right), viewed from the front. Photographers Overlook How Spoiled They Are by Modern Tech
Discussion