Large Format Photos Show US Military’s Simulated Iraq Warzones

From 2006 to 2023, photographer Claire Beckett embedded herself on military bases in the United States to capture elaborate training camps that simulated war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Using a 4×5 analog large-format camera, Beckett focused on the depictions of Arabs and Muslims played by U.S. combat veterans who dressed up as insurgency fighters from the Middle East to help train American soldiers going into battle.

Beckett’s new book, Defense Language, shows costumed role-players, elaborate Hollywood-inspired sets, and staged tableaus on military bases across the United States.

“With this project, I look at the way Americans such as myself interact with other cultures,” Beckett says. “The photographs draw attention to the problematic depiction of ‘cultural others’ in these trainings, challenging the implicit assumption of American cultural superiority.”

The military would draft in immigrants from Iraq and Afghanistan to make the training look and feel realistic. Local American civilians were hired to populate the artificial villages. Beckett’s photographs include a combination of formal portraits, landscapes depicting makeshift constructed buildings, and more informal images of the figures interacting within the training scenarios.

The photographs were made at Fort Drum, New York; Fort Irwin, California; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Polk, Louisiana; The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (Twentynine Palms), California; and The Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, California.

The book also features ephemeral printed materials used by American soldiers and Marines deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Including fold-out pocket guides, language training books, and historical documents relating to Arab and Muslim people.

“As a young adult post 9/11, I worked as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Bénin, West Africa. Through this experience, I learned to see myself as an American, and to take ownership of my power in a global context,” Beckett says. “This experience forced me to confront the disproportionately large influence that we have as Americans, and how our actions, or inactions, impact the lives of people worldwide.”

Defense Language by Claire Beckett is published by Gost Books.

Image credits: Photographs by Claire Beckett