DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Smartphone Gimbal Rotates 360° and Promises Even Better Tracking

DJI has unveiled the Osmo Mobile 8, a new smartphone gimbal that delivers 360° panning and native automatic tracking.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 8 arrives less than a year after the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P, which PetaPixel lauded for its new third-party app tracking and microphone integration, two features that, unsurprisingly, carry forward to the new Osmo Mobile 8 model. The latest version offers an impressive 10 hours of battery life and, per DJI, significantly improved subject-tracking performance compared to previous models, especially for tracking pets.

The Osmo Mobile 8 features the company’s ActiveTrack 7.0 technology, a direct smartphone connection with Apple DockKit support (something the standard Osmo Mobile 7 lacked), and a USB-C port for charging the connected smartphone. Apple DockKit helps iPhone users achieve even better tracking results, leveraging Apple’s own iPhone tracking technology. There are more than 200 iOS apps that are compatible with DockKit. It is worth noting that the Osmo Mobile 8 is not just for iPhone, though, of course. It also supports Android smartphones.

The gimbal’s magnetic phone clamp supports phones up to 3.3 inches wide and features a mounting hole for an optional counterweight. The gimbal supports up to 10.6 ounces (300 grams) of load, which easily handles leading smartphones. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max weighs just over eight ounces and is under 3.1 inches wide. The entire gimbal itself weighs 13.1 ounces (370 grams).

Although the foldable smartphone gimbal has three-axis stabilization, like its predecessors, it offers a brand-new feature: full 360-degree rotation. This new rotation capability should enable creators to capture more dynamic shots. The gimbal’s powerful motors can rotate the phone 120° per second.

The fancy new gimbal has a built-in tripod and extension rod and supports an optional Multifunctional Module. This add-on module offers support for gesture control for taking photos, starting or stopping recording, and adjusting framing. The module, which magnetically attaches to the gimbal, also improves tracking performance, including the ability to track cats and dogs, an option not available in prior models.

The Module can also perform double-duty as a receiver for DJI’s many wireless mic solutions, including the Mic 3, Mic 2, and Mic Mini. Plus, the module has a fill light with adjustable color temperature and eight different brightness levels.

As before, the Osmo Mobile 8 gimbal works alongside DJI’s Mimo app. Within this app, users can adjust tracking settings and enable intelligent shooting modes, including ones to create time-lapse and hyper-lapse videos. There are also three different panorama styles for creators to choose from.

While not officially launched in the United States, like DJI’s other products this year, the DJI Osmo Mobile 8 is available now through B&H for $149. The tracking kit, which includes the Multifunctional Module, is $99.

Image credits: DJI