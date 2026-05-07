DJI’s Osmo Mobile 8P Phone Gimbal Has a Detachable Remote Monitor

DJI has announced the new Osmo Mobile 8P, a next-generation smartphone gimbal designed to push mobile filmmaking further with upgraded tracking, a detachable remote monitor, and deeper integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

Remote Framing Comes to the Forefront

One of the biggest additions to the Osmo Mobile 8P compared to the previous iteration is the new Osmo FrameTap remote, a detachable controller with a built-in display that mirrors the live view from a connected smartphone or the optional Multifunctional Module 2. DJI says the feature is designed to make remote selfies, solo productions, and precision framing much easier without constantly reaching back to the phone itself.

The remote also includes joystick controls for adjusting gimbal movement and zoom, while giving users direct access to fill light settings. The Multifunctional Module 2 supports eight brightness levels and eight color temperature settings, allowing creators to better shape lighting during vlogs, livestreams, or low-light shoots.

ActiveTrack 8.0 Expands Beyond People

DJI continues to push its tracking technology forward with ActiveTrack 8.0, which the company says delivers more stable and responsive subject tracking in crowded or fast-moving environments. Whether filming concerts, sports, or street scenes, the system is designed to maintain focus even when subjects move unpredictably or briefly pass behind obstacles.

The updated system also broadens what the gimbal can recognize. In addition to people and pets, the Multifunctional Module 2 enables tracking for objects like cars, collectibles, and landmarks, giving creators more flexibility for product videos, travel content, and cinematic movement shots.

Apple DockKit Support Opens New Possibilities

One of the more significant additions is support for Apple DockKit. Compatible iPhones can connect directly to the Osmo Mobile 8P and use tracking features through native iPhone camera apps instead of relying exclusively on DJI Mimo.

That integration reflects a growing shift toward platform-level tracking support, making smartphone gimbals feel more integrated with the broader mobile ecosystem rather than functioning as isolated accessories. It follows Insta360’s move to using DockKit in 2024.

Built-In Tools for Mobile Creators

The Osmo Mobile 8P retains DJI’s integrated design philosophy with a built-in extension rod and tripod, allowing creators to quickly switch between handheld shooting, low-angle work, and static setups without carrying extra accessories.

The gimbal also supports unlimited 360-degree pan rotation, enabling uninterrupted motion shots and continuous tracking without hitting mechanical limits during movement.

DJI says the battery can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, while the USB-C port can also power a connected smartphone during extended filming sessions or livestreams.

Cinematic Features Continue to Expand

Alongside the hardware updates, DJI is continuing to position the Osmo Mobile lineup as more than a stabilization tool. The DJI Mimo app includes cinematic shooting modes like DynamicZoom, motion timelapse effects, widescreen 2.35:1 recording, low-angle tracking, and AI-assisted editing tools designed to help creators produce polished mobile footage with minimal setup.

The broader direction is becoming increasingly clear: smartphone gimbals are evolving into compact production systems that combine stabilization, AI-powered framing, remote monitoring, and advanced shooting tools into a single device.

Pricing and Availability

The Osmo Mobile 8P is available to the global market starting today through the official DJI store and authorized retailers. As with many recent DJI releases, U.S. customers will likely need to purchase the device through third-party retailers. The Osmo Mobile 8P doesn’t even appear to be visible to U.S.-based customers.

DJI announced Japanese pricing (converted from the yen) at approximately $127 for the Standard Combo, $173 for the Advanced Tracking Combo, and $226 for the Creator Combo which adds DJI Mic accessories and the Multifunctional Module 2 for expanded audio and tracking capabilities.

Image credits: DJI