These Historical Figures Lived Long Enough to be Painted and Photographed

Looking at paintings of historical figures, it can be difficult to know whether that’s what they really looked like, or whether the painter was being interpretive — perhaps pressured by the subject.

But mid-19th-century luminaries lived through the invention of photography, and were therefore both painted and photographed. This enables viewers to see what the painter saw, and what the camera captured.

This fascinating collection shows that, actually, many painters did a remarkable job of capturing accurate likeness — even when their often royal subjects had features they might not want amplifying.

Maria Amalia, Queen of France

Princess Mary

Field Marshal Arthur Wellesley

Painter William Turner

US First Lady Dolley Madison

Emperor Ferdinand of Austria I

Mathematician Ada Lovelace

Louis Philippe I, King of France

King Leopold I

