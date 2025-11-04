These Historical Figures Lived Long Enough to be Painted and Photographed

King Leopold I of Belgium.

Looking at paintings of historical figures, it can be difficult to know whether that’s what they really looked like, or whether the painter was being interpretive — perhaps pressured by the subject.

But mid-19th-century luminaries lived through the invention of photography, and were therefore both painted and photographed. This enables viewers to see what the painter saw, and what the camera captured.

This fascinating collection shows that, actually, many painters did a remarkable job of capturing accurate likeness — even when their often royal subjects had features they might not want amplifying.

Maria Amalia, Queen of France

A woman in an elaborate white gown with lace and blue ribbon details stands beside a golden chair, wearing white gloves, jewelry, and a large black hat adorned with white plumes, set against a luxurious interior backdrop.
Maria Amalia of Naples and Sicily, the last Queen of France. Painted here by Louis Hersent, circa 1836.
An elderly woman in Victorian-era clothing sits in a chair, wearing a bonnet and shawl. She holds a small book in her lap. Behind her is a table with a flower vase and a heavy draped curtain.
Maria Amalia of Naples and Sicily, the last Queen of France. Photographed here by Antoine Claudet, circa 1866. The daguerreotype was taken in London since Amalia fled France after the Revolution of 1848.

Princess Mary

A classical oil portrait of a woman with dark curly hair, wearing pearl earrings, a white dress with puffed sleeves, and a jeweled chain across her chest, set against a dark red background in an oval frame.
Princess Mary, Duchess of Gloucester and Edinburgh. Unknown painter, circa 1820.
An elderly woman sits with her hands clasped, wearing a patterned shawl and a bonnet decorated with flowers, in a sepia-toned vintage photograph.
Princess Mary, Duchess of Gloucester and Edinburgh. Photographed here by Antoine Claudet, circa 1856. Another daguerreotype by Claudet, Princess Mary was the eleventh child and fourth daughter of King George III. She died at age 81 in 1857 and was the longest-lived and last surviving child of King George III, who ascended the English throne in 1760.

Field Marshal Arthur Wellesley

A formal portrait of a man in a red military uniform with gold detailing and medals, standing with arms crossed against a dark background.
Field Marshal Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington. Painted by Thomas Lawrence, circa 1815.
Sepia-toned portrait of an older man with short white hair, wearing a dark jacket over a high-collared white shirt with buttons, looking slightly to the side with a calm expression.
Field Marshal Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington. Daguerreotype by an unknown person when the Duke was 74, circa 1844. Wellesley twice served as Prime Minister of the UK and was also a commander in India and in France.

Painter William Turner

A young man with pale skin and white hair, wearing a dark coat, white shirt, and a white cravat, is depicted in a classical-style painted portrait with a dark, plain background.
Self-portrait of painter William Turner, 1799.
An older man with white hair, wearing a dark suit, white shirt, and a cravat, sits for a formal portrait. The photograph has a vintage, sepia-toned appearance, suggesting it is from the 19th century.
1847 daguerreotype of William Turner taken by photographer John Jabez Edwin Mayall. It’s the only known photograph of the eccentric, who was painter known for his expressive landscape paintings. Mayall was aiming to recreate the self-portrait Turner made of himself in 1799 when he was a young man by copying his expression, pose, angle, and lighting. Turner was fascinated by the new photographic technology and struck up a friendship with Mayall. Turner died in 1851.

US First Lady Dolley Madison

A woman with dark curly hair wears a white empire-waist dress and gold jewelry, seated on a red chair. She poses indoors beside a window with a red curtain and a view of blue sky and clouds.
First Lady of the United States Dolley Madison, painted by Gilbert Stuart in 1804.
A vintage, scratched portrait of an older woman wearing a white bonnet, white scarf, and dark dress with a patterned shawl, looking at the camera with a slight smile.
First Lady of the United States Dolley Madison, photographed by John Plumbe Jr. in 1846. Madison was the wife of the fourth president James Madison and is credited by historians for creating the soft-power role of First Lady that is not officially codified. The image is a quarter-plate daguerreotype and was discovered in a basement last year and subsequently sold to the National Portrait Gallery for $456,000.

Emperor Ferdinand of Austria I

A man in a decorated military uniform with medals and a red sash sits on a golden ornate chair, holding a document. There is a red draped curtain and a bust in the background, with a plumed hat on a table beside him.
Emperor Ferdinand of Austria I in his field marshal uniform. Painted by Eduard Edlinger, 1843.
An older man with light hair and sideburns sits on an ornate chair, wearing a dark coat and light trousers. A top hat rests on a small table beside him, and the setting includes patterned carpet and draped fabric.
Emperor Ferdinand of Austria I, photographed by Wilhelm Rupp, circa 1860. Ferdinand, member of the Habsburg House, suffered from hydrocephalus, a condition where fluid builds up around the brain, causing pressure on the skull. His neurological problems included epilepsy and a speech impediment. It may have been caused by inbreeding.

Mathematician Ada Lovelace

A painted portrait of a woman in a lavender dress with puffed sleeves, white gloves, and a floral headpiece. She holds a fan and wears a black lace shawl draped over her head and shoulders.
English mathematician Ada Lovelace, painted in watercolor by Alfred Edward Chalon, circa 1840.
A black-and-white vintage portrait of a woman with dark hair arranged in elaborate curls, wearing a decorated dress with lace and floral adornments, standing with her hands clasped in front of a blurred background.
English mathematician Ada Lovelace, photographed by Antoine Claudet. Lovelace is considered to be one of the first computer programmers ever because of her work with Charles Babbage who conceived the idea of a digital computer. She was the daughter of Lord Byron.

Louis Philippe I, King of France

A regal man in a decorated military uniform with red pants and a sash stands beside a red chair, holding a hat, with classical columns and statues in the ornate background.
Louis Philippe I, the ‘Citizen King’, painted here in 1841 by Franz Xaver.
An older man with wavy hair sits on a cushioned chair, dressed in formal 19th-century attire including a dark suit, white cravat, and watch chain, facing slightly to the side against a dark backdrop.
Louis Philippe I, the ‘Citizen King’, photographed here, circa 1842. This is the only daguerreotype of a reigning French King. Philippe was the last monarch to bear the title ‘King’ and, like his wife Amalia, abdicated the throne during the French Revolution of 1848.

King Leopold I

A painted portrait of a man in an ornate military uniform with medals, gold epaulettes, a red sash, and a fur-trimmed cloak, standing against a draped red and gold background.
King Leopold I, painted by Nicaise de Keyser in 1856.
Sepia-toned portrait of a stern-faced man in a decorated military uniform with epaulets, medals, and a double row of buttons, seated against a plain backdrop.
King Leopold I photographed circa 1860. The first king of the Belgians, he was Queen Victoria’s uncle and married her cousin Princess Charlotte.

If you enjoyed these historical images, then why not check out photos of British Victorians letting their hair down at the beach or fascinating photos taken inside brothels of the Old West.

