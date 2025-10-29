Obama’s Photographer Pete Souza Laments the Loss of White House East Wing

Former White House photographer Pete Souza is no fan of President Donald J. Trump and in recent days has taken to social media to express his displeasure at the demolition of the East Wing.

Trump is tearing down the entire East Wing and ripping up the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden to make way for a grand, golden 90,000-square-foot ballroom. This contradicts a previous pledge that the project would not interfere with the U.S. landmark.

Souza has been sharing some of the memorable photos he took in the East Wing to his 3.1 million Instagram followers while condemning the work that’s being done there.

“The East Wing is being destroyed by one man. There is a process to renovate any part of the White House. That was ignored,” Souza writes while calling it a “disgrace.”

While the majority of Souza’s photography took place in the West Wing and in the main part of the White House, President Obama would sometimes visit the East Wing’s Family Theater or East Garden Room for functions. The building also housed the offices and staff of the First Lady.

The work being done to the East Wing means that public tours of the White House are canceled for the foreseeable future. The visitor entrance was in the East Wing and is now a demolition site. However, the spectacle has become a tourist attraction itself as tourists clamor for a peek at the work.

Trump, no stranger to redeveloping property, has defended the demolition, arguing that there is not enough space for state visits and other grand events. Past presidents have erected a large temporary pavilion on a lawn, which Trump views as downmarket.