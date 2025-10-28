The Most Interesting Items in the 44th Tamarkin Rare Camera Auction

The influential Leica I 35mm camera turns 100 years old this year, and Chicago-based Tamarkin Camera, a premier Leica specialist, is celebrating Leica’s centenary in style with a Leica-heavy Rare Camera Auction on November 15. Bidding is open now, so here are 10 of the most interesting lots Tamarkin has up for grabs, some of which are expected to sell for as much as $35,000.

The 44th Tamarkin Rare Camera Auction, as spotted by Leica Rumors, features many Leica cameras from across Leica’s rich history, including its fair share of Leica I cameras.

The Leica I (Model A) expected to sell for the most is the final lot in the auction, number 359. This is the Leica I (Model A) number 456 with 50mm Elmax f/3.5 lens. This is an “exquisite” example that includes all original parts and was made in 1925. It comes with original lens cap, Leitz satin-lined presentation box, and Tamarkin says its quality is “museum-grade.”

“At 100 years old, this is a museum-grade collectible and deserves to be the centerpiece of an early Leica collection,” Tamarkin adds. It is expected to sell for $17,500-22,500, which is at least within reach of more collectors than the Leica 0-series prototype Leitz Photographica Auction sold in June for $8.5 million.

Another valuable Leica I (Model A) is lot number 311. The camera, number 9260*, was made in 1928 and includes many of the same elements as the earliest Leica I cameras, including the early base plate design, take-up spool, and dimpled shutter release. There were about 100 of these models with asterisks in their serial numbers made in the 1920s. Tamarkin expects it to sell for up to $3,500.

A similarly pricey Leica I (Model A) number 19500 with a close-focus 50mm f/3.5 Elmar lens, film tube, and two reloadable cassettes. The kit was recently serviced and was originally made in 1929. Tamarkin calls it “One of the most handsome sets we’ve seen.” Even still, it is only expected to sell for $2,000-3,000,

A couple of Leica I kits are anticipated to sell for up to $2,500, including a Leica I (Model A) number 47955 with a 50mm Hektor f/2.8 lens. This camera was manufactured in 1930, five years after Leica launched the Leica I, and is expected to sell for up to $2,500. The “well-loved and well-used” camera has a small bend in its focus handle and has a sticky shutter, which keeps its price down. Another Leica I (Model C Standardized) with a modified Hektor 50mm f/2.5 lens is also expected to sell for up to $2,500, and it comes with an “ever-ready case and velvet-lined lens cap.”

Beyond Leica I cameras, Tamarkin is auctioning many different Leica I-II, Leica II, and Leica III models, including a neat Leica IIIc K Grey (number 390819) with a Summitar 50mm f/2 (number 586349) lens and matching Yellow No. 2 yellow filter. The kit, which Tamarkin estimates will sell for $2,000-2,500, has an original Bakelite lens cap. The “K” stands for “Kugellager,” or “ball bearing,” which is part of the camera’s cold weatherization. The camera, unfortunately, has a sticky shutter curtain, but is otherwise in great condition for a 1945 model.

There is plenty of Leica M equipment available as well, including some highly coveted M-mount lenses. Three Leica Summilux 35mm f/1.4 lenses (numbers 2166700, 1778223, and 3461284) are expected to sell for up to $15,000 each. One is a Steel Rim version made for the Leica M3, another is a Steel Rim made for the M2, and the third is a desirable “double aspherical” version that ships complete in box.

Tamarkin is auctioning an unusual 50mm f/1.5 Som Berthoit Paris “Flor” lens for Leica screw mount cameras. This lens was found in an abandoned apartment in Alexandria, Egypt, alongside a Leica III camera. Tamarkin notes that between the two World Wars, Alexandria had a very diverse population, including many Armenian, Greek, and Italian photographers who ran “prominent studios throughout Alexandria and Cairo.” The auction house notes that this very rare lens may have even been used by a renowned professional photographer who lived there and expects it to sell for $10,000-20,000.

There are, of course, Leica M3 cameras available too. These are very popular targets for Leica camera collectors, and Tamarkin has a Leica M3 Double Stroke Black Paint (number 855688) that ships with an unnumbered original box and instruction manual. This camera is expected to sell for upwards of $20,000. Another M3 Black Paint, this one a Single Stroke variant (number 1097811), is expected to sell for the same amount.

Among the most valuable items is a Leica MP-3 “LHSA” set, number 9000795. This camera was made in 2005, much more recently than most of the Leica cameras and lenses available at auction, and comes complete in its beautiful original packaging. This set was made for the Leica Historical Society of America and was limited to just 500 pieces in the black paint finish. It includes a Leica MP-3 camera, a Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. Lens, and a Leicavit MP. The set is expected to sell for $25,000-35,000.

There are many more fascinating lots available, including Leitz microscopes, many Leica models made for the military, and many non-Leica cameras and lenses. The complete auction catalog is available on Tamarkin’s website, and online bidding is available now. The auction itself is on November 15, 2025.

Image credits: Tamarkin Auctions