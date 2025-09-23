KEH Awards NFL’s Atlanta Falcons for Trading Over 200 Cameras and Lenses

Jeremy Gray

A football player in a white jersey with the number 43 stretches his arms overhead to catch a football during a practice, with a blue sky and trees in the background.

Many photographers know firsthand the great deals they can score by purchasing used cameras and lenses, but an oft-ignored benefit of used photography marketplaces like KEH is their circularity. The more pre-owned cameras and lenses people buy and sell, the less equipment that sits useless or, worse yet, ends up in landfills. KEH’s partnership with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons demonstrates the power of photo gear circularity.

Full disclosure: While this story is not sponsored or endorsed in any way by KEH, it is worth noting that KEH is PetaPixel‘s preferred pre-owned gear partner.

Atlanta-based KEH became the official camera gear provider for the Atlanta Falcons football team last year, and helped the team switch over to Sony cameras and lenses ahead of the 2024 NFL season. As part of that switch and the photo gear partnership, the Falcons earned the KEH Circular Economy Partner award this past weekend.

Seven people stand in a row smiling in front of large red letters spelling "ATL" on a black wall. One person holds a trophy or award. They are casually and semi-formally dressed.

“Since 1979, we’ve been on a mission to keep photo and video equipment in circulation and out of landfills. Every camera, lens, and accessory that gets traded in becomes part of our KEH Certified™ collection, ready to inspire the next photographer or videographer,” KEH explains. “The numbers speak for themselves: we’ve kept hundreds of thousands of cameras from becoming e-waste, putting them back into the hands of creatives who can give them new purpose.”

The KEH Circular Economy Partner award recognizes and celebrates organizations that actively practice sustainability, and KEH awards it to its partners who “demonstrate a genuine commitment to keeping photography and video equipment in circulation through their business decisions and equipment choices.”

An orange rectangle with "KEH" in white letters next to a black "X" and the Atlanta Falcons football team logo, which features a stylized black, red, and white falcon head facing right.

As longtime participants in KEH’s trade-in programs, the Falcons organization has traded in over 200 pieces of gear, including cameras and lenses.

“KEH has helped elevate our photography by allowing us to trade in old gear for upgraded cameras and lenses, giving us the tools to capture some of our best work,” says Brandon Magnus, director of photography at AMB Sports and Entertainment, a subsidiary of AMBD Group LLL that oversees the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta United FC MLS club. “Just as important, through KEH’s Circular Economy Partner program, our retired equipment is given a second life instead of ending up as waste — reflecting our commitment to doing what’s right for the environment.”

A football player wearing a black helmet and red jersey, with rain droplets visible on his helmet and shoulder, looks to the side during a rainy outdoor practice or game.

Although the Falcons are uniquely positioned to trade in vast quantities of gear due to their organization’s size and photo/video needs, KEH notes that anyone can support a circular photo gear economy by trading in their gear and considering purchasing used equipment for their photo needs.

“Have gear sitting in your closet that deserves a new adventure?” KEH asks photographers. “Every camera, lens, or accessory you trade in keeps valuable equipment out of landfills and puts it in the hands of another creator who will love it as much as you did.”

Image credits: KEH, Atlanta Falcons

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A football player in a white jersey with the number 43 leaps into the air with outstretched arms to catch the football. The sky is clear blue, and green trees are visible in the background. How KEH Helped the Atlanta Falcons Switch to Sony Cameras and Lenses
Logo collaboration featuring a red and black falcon next to the initials "KEH" in a bold orange rectangle, separated by a multiplication symbol. KEH Becomes the Official Camera Gear Provider for the Atlanta Falcons
KEH 'Better Than New' campaign touts environmental benefits of buying pre-owned gear KEH’s ‘Better Than New’ Campaign Highlights Environmental Benefits of Buying Used
KEH is Opening a Brick-and-Mortar Location in Atlanta
Discussion