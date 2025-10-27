Photographer Documents Australia’s Fading Towns and Forgotten Buildings

A photographer traveled across rural parts of South Australia, documenting abandoned buildings and towns that have fallen into decline.

Helin Bereket initially set out to cover Australia’s silo art but was struck by the buildings around them that were decaying.

“It’s not about ghost towns in the traditional sense, but rather places that exist in a kind of limbo: partly lived in, partly forgotten,” Bereket tells PetaPixel. “The project shows the quiet beauty and stark reality of these spaces, places where history lingers in crumbling facades, fading signs, and empty streets. It’s a portrait of towns suspended between past and present.”

Bereket began shooting Abandoned Australia in March 2025 during a road trip to Victoria and South Australia. Over the month-long trip, the project evolved “organically” as she began to explore rural areas.

“Whenever I found myself in these areas, I spent some time wandering, observing, and documenting,” Bereket says. “I wasn’t searching for specific subjects so much as responding to what I found. Often, I’d arrive in a town for the silo art, only to stumble across an abandoned hall, a derelict house, or a fading main street.”

The photographer says she was looking for structures that “still tell a story; the kind of places that make you wonder who once lived there, and what happened.”

Bereket’s photos are not the usual kind of urban explorer photos because the towns she visited still had people living in them.

“I didn’t want to trespass,” she explains. “Plus, the outsides usually told enough of the story: peeling paint, broken windows, old signs. You can read so much from that alone. And honestly, with Australia’s snakes and spiders, I wasn’t too keen on poking around inside.”

Bereket, who used a Nikon Zfc for the project, says she found the sense of emptiness difficult.

“These towns are not bustling with people, so photographing them sometimes felt like documenting absence itself. There’s also a delicate balance in portraying them respectfully, without reducing them to stereotypes of ‘ghost towns.’ Honoring the quiet dignity of these places, while still acknowledging their decline, was a challenge I thought about constantly.”

More of Bereket’s work can be found on her website and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Helin Bereket