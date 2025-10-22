Photographer Finds Film Camera in Abandoned House and Develops the Photos

Reddit user dontcountonmee was recently out taking photos of an abandoned house when he found a film camera that still had a roll of film inside. He took the film home and developed it to see what was on the roll.

“I have been interested in urban exploration since my teenage years,” dontcountonmee tells PetaPixel over email, preferring to be referred to by their Reddit username. “It serves as my way of documenting and preserving the history of places that are eventually demolished or lost to time.”

Shortly after entering the house, which appeared to have been suddenly abandoned at least a decade ago, he found the camera inside a drawer, along with other personal belongings, including jewelry and medication.

Although the urban explorer has found cameras during prior adventures, this one “stood out.”

“I knew I had to know what was inside as soon as I saw it. To my surprise, it was filled with photographs of the owner’s cats. It was clear from the images that those cats were well card for and lived in a loving home.”

When looking at photos of an abandoned home, especially one like this, where it was left essentially as is, which can happen for many reasons, many of them sad, it can be difficult to imagine what life was like inside the house when it was inhabited by real people, each with their own lives. Thanks to photos like the ones inside the camera, dontcountonemee doesn’t have to imagine at all, and can peer back through time.

“It’s quite saddening and serves as a reminder that one day, all of our belongings could end up like those in the abandoned houses I photograph,” he says of going inside abandoned homes. “At times, I think about trying to locate the families of the former owners so I could return the photos I find. If there were a way to do so without invading anyone’s personal privacy, I certainly would.”

Dontcountonmee has been shooting on film himself for at least 10 years, he tells PetaPixel. He knows how to handle developing old, expired film like he found in this case and the post-processing techniques he can use to make them look their best. Although he says he often shoots with his digital camera, he makes sure to make time for analog.

“While it is a time-consuming and costly hobby, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“When you’re working with expired film, you usually have to tweak the developing processing a bit to get any usable shots out of it,” dontcountonmee explains. “I managed to develop the roll to get some photos, but the colors came out pretty different from what they probably looked like originally. I used a few editing programs to clean them up and get the results I posted on Reddit.”

He usually doesn’t post his explorations online, but felt compelled to do so after seeing the photos.

“I wasn’t expecting the reaction I got,” he continues. His two posts on r/abandoned and r/urbanexploration combined to get nearly 90,000 upvotes. “It was really cool to see that other people enjoyed [the photos] too.”

We’d be remiss not to remind people that going into abandoned homes is trespassing in some jurisdictions and comes with numerous risks, both concerning safety and, of course, potential legal consequences. Urban exploration should be approached with caution and a complete understanding of the possible dangers.

Image credits: Images captured by an unknown person or persons. Photos developed and post-processed by Reddit user dontcountonmee.