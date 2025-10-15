Dozens of Photographers Arrive at Alpine Beauty Spot for Spectacular Cloud Inversion

A photographer arrived at a beauty spot in Slovenia this morning to find that dozens of other shooters all had the same idea as him.

Aaron Rigsby shared a video on X showing a long line of photographers with their cameras ready to go, expecting to see a cloud inversion around Slovenia’s historic St. Thomas’s Church that’s nestled in the Alps.

And y’all thought storm chasing was bad pic.twitter.com/WVumyDpU5m — Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) October 15, 2025

“It was a bunch of photography workshops,” Rigsby tells PetaPixel. “A business that has been booming over the last several years. I chase storms for a living across the U.S., and it’s been a similar exponential growth amongst people from all over the world.”

“For how many people were there, everyone was very respectful and well behaved,” he continues. “Not overcrowding each other, stepping on the private property, and all seemed very excited with the cloud inversion and the amazing sunrise. One photographer told me they were there the day before and it was nothing like what unfolded that morning.”

But it is no wonder that so many photographers turned up today (October 15) since the scenery was sublime; the inverted clouds perfectly broke so that St Thomas’s Church was surrounded by rolling clouds.

“The skies lit up with moody oranges and blues just soft enough to really make the landscape pop, as the bright white church shines above the rest of the village with the Slovenian Alps looming high above,” Rigsby writes on his social media.

He explains that rather than standing alongside his fellow photographers with a traditional camera, his drone took to the skies to capture “the full scale of the scene” and “to have a more standout shot from the crowds.”

“I absolutely loved the way it turned out and everyone else from China, all the way to European locals, were super excited to capture the special moment,” he adds.

Photo attractions such as this one in Slovenia can cause things to turn ugly: the tiny village of Glenfinnan in Scotland is being inundated with 3,000 tourists every day who are all keen to get a photo of the iconic rail bridge that was featured in the Harry Potter movies.

More of Rigsby’s work can be found in his Instagram, X, and Facebook.