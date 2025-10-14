Microsoft’s Says Its First AI Image Generator Delivers Excellent Photorealism

Jeremy Gray

A collage of square photos: a rabbit in grass, misty field, crocodile in water, mountain landscape, pizza, sunset over ocean, tree at sunset, gourmet appetizers, and close-up of citrus fruit slices.

Microsoft AI has unveiled its first text-to-image generator developed entirely in-house, MAI-Image-1. Microsoft AI touts its new model’s performance, especially concerning generating photorealistic images.

MAI-Image-1 debuted in the top 10 of LMArena’s text-to-image AI generator leaderboard, scoring a solid 1,096 preliminary mark. This puts it behind models like Google’s Gemini 2.5 (“nano banana”) Imagen 4.0 Ultra, but ahead of AI image generators like Dall-E and Stable Diffusion.

The fact that MAI-Image-1 is outpacing Dall-E is notable, given that Dall-E’s creator, OpenAI, has historically had very close ties with Microsoft, including a multi-billion dollar partnership. However, more recently, OpenAI and Microsoft’s relationship has appeared a bit rocky, even though the two companies are still strategically partnered on AI innovation and safety.

A young man in a coat and jeans walks across a city street at sunset, with warm sunlight illuminating the scene and buildings, cafes, and bicycles in the background.

As The Verge reports, Microsoft recently began using Anthropic AI in certain Microsoft products. And of course, Microsoft is clearly investing heavily in developing its own AI these days, as MAI-Image-1 demonstrates.

Microsoft AI describes MAI-Image-1 as the “next step” in its AI journey, and claims that the text-to-image generator will contribute to developing “more immersive, creative, and dynamic experiences” inside Microsoft’s products.

MAI-Image-1" is written in the wet sand on a beach at sunset, with gentle waves and an orange-pink sky in the background as the sun nears the horizon.

Microsoft solicited the help of professionals in various creative industries when training MAI-Image-1, which the company says helped make the model so powerful at launch and will make it more useful for real-world professionals.

“For example, we prioritized rigorous data selection and nuanced evaluation focused on tasks that closely mirror real-world creative use cases — taking into account feedback from professionals in the creative industries,” Microsoft says. “This model is designed to deliver real flexibility, visual diversity and practical value.”

A roadrunner with brown and white speckled feathers runs across a sandy desert landscape, with sparse bushes and distant mesas under a clear blue sky.

The new AI image model is particularly good at generating photorealistic images, per Microsoft, including realistic lighting (including bounce light and reflections), landscapes, and “much more.” The tech giant touts its new model’s speed, which Microsoft claims surpasses many larger models on the scene.

To ensure that MAI-Image-1 is safe when it is officially released in Microsoft Copilot and Bing Image Creator “very soon,” Microsoft is initially launching its new text-to-image model in LMArena, where users can test it now.

“We are committed to ensuring safe and responsible outcomes,” Microsoft promises.

The early images generated by Microsoft’s new AI image model, which are featured throughout this article, look quite impressive. For photographers, it’s not obvious that this is a good thing.

Image credits: Microsoft

, ,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A digital drawing of a green sea turtle is being created in the Paint software. The screen displays various drawing tools and color options at the top. A sidebar on the right shows an AI-generated image suggestion of a turtle with a description and creativity slider. Microsoft Paint’s New AI Image Generator Builds On Your Brushstrokes
AI-generated movie poster in the style of Disney Pixar Microsoft AI Image Generator Blocks ‘Disney’ After Viral Movie Poster Trend
Microsoft Edge OpenAI Microsoft Edge Now Has the DALL-E AI Image Generator Built-In
Bing AI Microsoft Bing’s AI Chatbot Can Now Generate Images with DALL-E
Discussion