You Can Now Use OpenAI’s Video Generator Sora on Microsoft Bing

Microsoft has introduced a new AI video generation tool called Bing Video Creator, which uses OpenAI’s Sora model to generate short videos from text prompts.

It is now available on the Bing mobile app for Android and iOS and offers users free access to capabilities that were previously limited to paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

“Bing Video Creator represents our efforts to democratize the power of AI video generation,” Microsoft says in its announcement. “We believe creativity should be effortless and accessible to help you satisfy your answer-seeking process. We’re excited to empower anyone to turn their words into wonder through an AI-generated video.”

The feature is currently rolling out globally, excluding China and Russia. Microsoft says support for desktop and Copilot Search integration will be added soon. Users can access the tool through the Bing app by either tapping the menu at the bottom right corner or entering a video description directly into the search bar.

Each video generated is five seconds long and formatted vertically at 9:16. Microsoft plans to add support for the 16:9 format at a later date. Users can store videos within the app for up to 90 days and have the option to download or share them on other platforms.

Bing Video Creator allows users to queue up to three video generations at once. There are two options: a free “Standard” mode and a “Fast” mode that generates clips in seconds. Microsoft offers 10 free Fast generations; after that, users must either switch to Standard or redeem 100 Microsoft Rewards points per additional Fast generation.

Microsoft has released sample videos, such as a cartoon-like otter dressed as a chef and a hamster sweeping a floor. These clips demonstrate the basic capabilities of the tool, although The Verge notes that the visual quality falls short of more advanced models like Google’s Veo 3. Movements in the example videos appear unnatural at times, and the character rendering is more playful than realistic.

This rollout follows Microsoft’s broader efforts to integrate generative AI into its services. In 2023, the company incorporated OpenAI’s DALL-E for image generation within Bing. Bing Video Creator continues that trend, now extending it into video.

OpenAI’s Sora model became more widely available in late 2024, following a limited early rollout. Its launch included some controversy, such as criticism from YouTube’s CEO over potential training practices and concerns raised by early testers. Meanwhile, Microsoft has invested heavily in OpenAI, supporting the development of both image and video generation models.