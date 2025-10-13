You Can Now Edit Photos in Google Search With Nano Banana

Matt Growcoot
A black-and-white photo booth strip shows a woman with long hair posing against a plain background. Top: smiling. Middle: surprised with wide eyes and open mouth. Bottom: winking with a slight smile.
This series of photo booth images were created by Nano Banana from photo and text input.

After it was added to Adobe Photoshop, Google’s viral Nano Banana AI model has now been included in Search and will soon be coming to Google Photos.

The feature is starting to be rolled out today. Users need to open Lens in the Google App and look for the banana icon that represents the new Create mode.

From there, users can take a photo — either of themselves or of anything they want — and ask Nano Banana to transform the photo by typing a text prompt. It also works if the user uploads a photo from their gallery. The feature is being brought to the NotebookLM app and will be brought to Google Photos “in the weeks ahead.”

The example that Google gives in the above video is of a woman uploading a selfie and asking Nano Banana to transform it into a “photo booth strip with an old-school black and white look. change my facial expression in each shot.” The results are undeniably impressive.

Google’s Nano Banana, officially known as Gemini Flash 2.5, is a powerful photo editor that uses generative AI to create partially synthetic images.

But having such powerful photo editing technology available to just anyone and everyone is causing problems. Police forces in the United Kingdom and the United States have issued warnings after receiving calls about the “AI homeless trend,” which sees pranksters use Nano Banana to make images of an unhoused person in their parents’ or partner’s house.

Even some camera manufacturers are jumping on Nano Banana: last week, Camera Intelligence announced Caira, an “AI-native” Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera that attaches directly to iPhone via MagSafe. Caira is the first interchangeable lens mirrorless camera to feature Nano Banana, enabling photographers to perform real-time advanced generative image editing.

Image credits: Courtesy of Google.

