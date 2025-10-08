40 Winning Photos From the Pure Street Photography Awards 2025

The Pure Street Photography Awards 2025 winners have been revealed, showcasing some of the world’s best street photography.

Pure Street Photography, founded in 2020 by photographer Dimpy Bhalotia and her creative partner Kamal Kumaar Rao, is one of the leading platforms dedicated to celebrating authentic street photography.

This year’s competition received nearly 1,200 entries from photographers across 34 countries, and it has been judged by David Campany, the Creative Director at the International Center of Photography in New York.

German photographer Stefanie Waiblinger won the Grand Winner title for her photo, Who is Next.

“The Galata Bridge in Istanbul — a place full of life, tradition and spectacular scenery — became the stage for a very special moment,” the photographer explains. “Against the backdrop of the Istanbul skyline, between mosques and minarets, the bride throws her bouquet into the air — a spontaneous, lively moment full of joy and symbolism.”

Waiblinger, a professional architect, began doing street photography a few years ago for fun. It quickly became a passion, and Waiblinger believes photography has expanded her creativity and changed how she sees the world around her.

The first-place winner, Cazerella Tavs of the United Kingdom, describes her award-winning shot, Meeting in the Middle, as a pleasant surprise.

“There is always an element of surprise to photography and a thrill in capturing a candid moment that can never be replicated. This was one of those moments. An unexpected standoff in the middle of a quiet rural road, where two cows pause as if negotiating the right of way. It emphasizes form, symmetry, and contrast what might otherwise be a fleeting roadside encounter transforms into a playful reflection on standstills, stubbornness, and the gentle comedy of rural life — a reminder that even traffic jams can be charming when left to cows!” Tavs says.

Chinese photographer Chris Yan earned second place for his image, Mirror, seen below.

“This photo was taken in a market in Beijing. Two girls passed by me on an electric bike. One of the girls was holding a large mirror, and her figure was reflected in the mirror. The figure in the mirror merged with the girl in front, which looked very interesting,” Yan says.

Rounding out the top three is Nicole Prüm from Germany. Prüm’s photo, Phantom of the Past, shows a man in New York City who would not have looked out of place many decades ago. He exudes timeless style, which Prüm remarks juxtaposes the modern NYPD SUV in the background.

“This shot was taken spontaneously during a walk through New York City 2023. It captures a figure whose profile and attire — fedora and suit — immediately call to mind the appearance of Al Capone. The actual humor lies in the pure chance of the moment: the classic, historical allusion stands directly in front of a modern NYPD Police SUV in the background,” Prüm says.

36 Selected Finalists

Alongside the winners above, Pure Street Photography 2025 also named 147 finalists, 36 of whom are featured below.

The rest of the awarded images can be seen on Pure Street Photography’s website and on exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai from January 22-27, 2026. Pure Street Photography says it will be the largest street photography exhibition ever held at the gallery.

“Street photography is the reminder that the world is worth looking at in all its layers and depth. The Pure Street Photography Awards exist to keep that truth alive,” says Bhalotia.

Image credits: Pure Street Photography. Photographers are credited in the captions.