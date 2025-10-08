40 Winning Photos From the Pure Street Photography Awards 2025

Jeremy Gray

A collage of three photos: a man in a suit and hat in black and white, two women reaching for a thrown bouquet, and two donkeys standing face-to-face on a road with trees in the background.

The Pure Street Photography Awards 2025 winners have been revealed, showcasing some of the world’s best street photography.

Pure Street Photography, founded in 2020 by photographer Dimpy Bhalotia and her creative partner Kamal Kumaar Rao, is one of the leading platforms dedicated to celebrating authentic street photography.

This year’s competition received nearly 1,200 entries from photographers across 34 countries, and it has been judged by David Campany, the Creative Director at the International Center of Photography in New York.

German photographer Stefanie Waiblinger won the Grand Winner title for her photo, Who is Next.

A bride throws her bouquet in the air while a woman in a white dress excitedly reaches to catch it, as other people walk by a blue staircase in the background.
‘Who is Next’ by Stefanie Waiblinger, Grand Prize Winner | Pure Street Photography Awards 2025

“The Galata Bridge in Istanbul — a place full of life, tradition and spectacular scenery — became the stage for a very special moment,” the photographer explains. “Against the backdrop of the Istanbul skyline, between mosques and minarets, the bride throws her bouquet into the air — a spontaneous, lively moment full of joy and symbolism.”

Waiblinger, a professional architect, began doing street photography a few years ago for fun. It quickly became a passion, and Waiblinger believes photography has expanded her creativity and changed how she sees the world around her.

The first-place winner, Cazerella Tavs of the United Kingdom, describes her award-winning shot, Meeting in the Middle, as a pleasant surprise.

Two cows stand face-to-face on a deserted country road, with trees lining both sides and a road sign visible in the background. The photo is in black and white.
‘Meeting in the Middle’ by Cazarella Tavs, First-Place Winner | Pure Street Photography Awards 2025

“There is always an element of surprise to photography and a thrill in capturing a candid moment that can never be replicated. This was one of those moments. An unexpected standoff in the middle of a quiet rural road, where two cows pause as if negotiating the right of way. It emphasizes form, symmetry, and contrast what might otherwise be a fleeting roadside encounter transforms into a playful reflection on standstills, stubbornness, and the gentle comedy of rural life — a reminder that even traffic jams can be charming when left to cows!” Tavs says.

Chinese photographer Chris Yan earned second place for his image, Mirror, seen below.

Two people wearing light-colored outfits ride a scooter on a city street. The passenger holds a large mirror facing the driver, reflecting their smiling face. Urban buildings and street signs are visible in the background.
‘Mirror’ by Chris Yan, Second-Place Winner | Pure Street Photography Awards 2025

“This photo was taken in a market in Beijing. Two girls passed by me on an electric bike. One of the girls was holding a large mirror, and her figure was reflected in the mirror. The figure in the mirror merged with the girl in front, which looked very interesting,” Yan says.

Rounding out the top three is Nicole Prüm from Germany. Prüm’s photo, Phantom of the Past, shows a man in New York City who would not have looked out of place many decades ago. He exudes timeless style, which Prüm remarks juxtaposes the modern NYPD SUV in the background.

A man in a suit and hat walks past a police car on a city street, with a cigarette in his mouth. Tall buildings are reflected in the windows behind him. The photo is in black and white.
‘Phantom of the Past’ by Nicole Prüm, Third-Place Winner | Pure Street Photography Awards 2025

“This shot was taken spontaneously during a walk through New York City 2023. It captures a figure whose profile and attire — fedora and suit — immediately call to mind the appearance of Al Capone. The actual humor lies in the pure chance of the moment: the classic, historical allusion stands directly in front of a modern NYPD Police SUV in the background,” Prüm says.

36 Selected Finalists

Alongside the winners above, Pure Street Photography 2025 also named 147 finalists, 36 of whom are featured below.

A man in formal attire sits on a blue train bunk, seen through a window with reflections. The train interior is dimly lit, with blue curtains and yellow walls, and another person is visible in the background near an open door.
Photo by Pramod Pathak
A group of people, including a child in front, fly a blue jellyfish-shaped kite with a cartoon face and long streamers in a clear, sunny sky. The child looks excited, and everyone is dressed casually.
Photo by Cristiano Bartoli
Fishermen pull in nets on a sandy beach near the ocean, while a crow perches on coiled ropes in the foreground. More people work by the water's edge under a clear blue sky.
Photo by Adriana Palermo
Silhouetted children run past a leafless tree and ancient stone structure at sunset, with the sun’s rays peeking through branches against a clear sky.
Photo by Shreenivas Yenni
A young boy stands behind metal bars at a playground, looking at a bright rainbow formed by water mist. Two children sit on a bench in the background near playground equipment. Sunlight filters through the trees.
Photo by Nick Grinder
A person in a green camouflage hat and sunglasses is in the foreground, head bowed. Silhouetted figures stand against a cloudy sky and scenic city view in the background. The lighting creates a dramatic contrast.
Photo by Sakulchai Sikitikul
A man with tattooed arms wearing unique red goggles and a cap rides a bicycle at an outdoor market, with other people and vendor stalls visible in the background under a partly cloudy sky.
Photo by Eric Davidove
A man jumps energetically in the air with a joyful expression, while a crowd of colorfully dressed people stands behind him outdoors, under a cloudy sky.
Photo by Jepin Krishna
An older man smokes a cigarette on the left side of the image, while a flock of birds flies diagonally across the sky, giving the illusion that the birds are emerging from his mouth like smoke.
Photo by Jignesh Chavda
A weathered wall with a wooden cross on the left and a barred window framed in turquoise. Two dogs look out through the window bars. Above are tangled wires; shadows and peeling paint cover the wall.
Photo by Nicola Balestrazzi
A black and white photo of a couple sitting at an outdoor café table on a cobblestone street, with blurred pedestrians and cars passing by, creating a sense of movement and contrast with the still couple.
Photo by Scarlett Freund
An elderly woman sits on a ledge with closed eyes and a cane, while a boy kicks a ball nearby. Two other boys sit on steps, watching. Shuttered shops and a parked motorcycle are in the background.
Photo by France Leclerc
Four adults sit on a bench; two are dressed in regular winter clothing, while the other two wear bright costumes resembling McDonald's French fries. All face forward, in an urban setting.
Photo by Gerd Bonse
A silhouette of a person stands in the spray of a brightly lit fountain at night, surrounded by mist and water droplets, creating a dramatic, high-contrast scene.
Photo by Danielle L. Goldstein
A person with green face paint, turquoise hair, and glasses shields their eyes from the sun while standing in front of tall city buildings under a clear blue sky.
Photo by Judith Krasinski
Four people in animal masks peer into a car window from outside, their faces eerily lit. The photo is black and white, with a dark interior and dense foliage visible behind the figures.
Photo by Mona Singh
A person flips high in the air in silhouette above a beach, with another person below and a long bridge in the background at sunset. A bird flies nearby in the sky. The photo is in black and white.
Photo by Omkar Karpe
Two older women sit side by side on a wooden bench, seen from behind, with a small dog standing next to them. Trees and a partly cloudy sky are visible in the background.
Photo by Irina Ebralidze
A person carrying two red shopping bags walks along a sunlit street, casting a long shadow, while most of the surroundings are in deep shadow.
Photo by Joaquin Pastor Genzor
A person wearing a multi-faced traditional mask stands in partial sunlight, casting dramatic shadows across their face and body. The image is in black and white, highlighting the mask’s intricate details.
Photo by Anjali Bist
A person covered in mud with a mask and bared teeth emerges from shallow water, with others similarly covered in mud in the background. The scene takes place at a beach under a cloudy sky.
Photo by Liliana Ranalletta
A man with a long gray beard stands waist-deep in a river, eyes closed and arms raised in prayer; another man pours water overhead nearby, with people in a boat and a distant shore in the background.
Photo by Kelly Conlin
A woman covers her face with a napkin while holding a drink on a busy city crosswalk. People walk nearby, and buses, trucks, and tall buildings line the street in the background.
Photo by Jeff Rothstein
A person with their face and body painted blue and decorated with white designs looks into a mirror, reflecting their painted face while another person is seen in the background.
Photo by Kausik Paul
Aerial view of a playground with geometric patterns; yellow and white lines cross the gray ground. A person enters a tunnel on the left, another stands near a slide on the right, and one foot is visible at the bottom.
Photo by Jaejoon Ha
A person in a red jacket walks through thick steam on a city street at dusk, while another person holding an umbrella stands in the foreground near a building with lit windows.
Photo by Kaustav Gangopadhyay
Two young boys in red clothing stand against a weathered wall. Near them, a cardboard box holds snacks and crackers. In the background, two women sit together, one blonde and one with brown hair, inside a tiled, rundown area.
Photo by Mariana Basurto
Two boys in vintage clothing sit in the backseat of an old-fashioned car, one giving a peace sign, as seen through a car window with urban reflections and a staircase in the background.
Photo by Marco Cajazzo
A small white lamp sits on top of a bright blue wall, with the deep blue sea and clear sky in the background under bright sunlight.
Photo by Anna Maria Soria
A person in sunglasses, a hat, and a white shirt stands by a street pointing ahead, holding bananas and wearing a white Miffy rabbit backpack. Urban background with bus stop and bicycle lane.
Photo by Bjoern Maletz
A dog with black and white fur walks across a sunlit street, while a white truck with a running dog graphic and two cars are parked on the other side of the road.
Photo by Vesala Stankov
A person in a hooded jacket stands in dramatic light in front of a large, dark architectural structure. Three silhouetted people pose and take photos on the right side against a clear blue sky.
Photo by Gavin Libotte
A group of five people stands on a diving platform as one person jumps off, captured mid-air against a cloudy sky in black and white.
Photo by Marko Buntic
A person in a scarf and dark coat smiles while taking a selfie with a smartphone outside a large, ornate building. Several people stand or walk in the background on a sunny day.
Photo by Gongbu Han
A group of people gathers in front of a blue-painted building. Women in colorful clothing carry items in baskets and tubs. A man in a white shirt stands in the doorway, looking thoughtfully into the distance.
Photo by Marika Poquet
A young girl with braided hair smiles while lying on her stomach in a sandy alley, with chickens walking behind her and worn buildings on both sides. The photo is in black and white.
Photo by Jelisa Peterson

The rest of the awarded images can be seen on Pure Street Photography’s website and on exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai from January 22-27, 2026. Pure Street Photography says it will be the largest street photography exhibition ever held at the gallery.

“Street photography is the reminder that the world is worth looking at in all its layers and depth. The Pure Street Photography Awards exist to keep that truth alive,” says Bhalotia.

Image credits: Pure Street Photography. Photographers are credited in the captions.

