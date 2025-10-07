NPPA Says Sweeping Drone Ban Over Chicago Is ‘Pretext for Suppressing Press Freedom’

The National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) has expressed strong concerns about how a sweeping drone ban in Chicago, the largest drone flight restrictions ever imposed in the United States, may violate First Amendment rights.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), acting at the request of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has imposed a sweeping Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over Chicago, effectively grounding drone operations across much of the city for nearly two weeks. Spanning a 15-nautical-mile radius and covering more than 935 square miles, the restriction, identified as FAA NOTAM FDC 5/3678, bars unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) from operating up to 400 feet above ground level throughout downtown Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the order marks the largest drone limitation of its kind ever enacted in the U.S.

A Blow to Aerial Newsgathering

PetaPixel has covered several drone bans, fines, and regulation changes over the years as the aerial devices continue to gain popularity and notoriety. For many in the journalism community, this latest restriction has raised alarms about government overreach and the chilling effect such measures can have on press freedom.

“This unprecedented flight restriction prevents journalists from using drones to document matters of clear public concern. When the government imposes such a broad and prolonged ban on newsgathering, it risks turning ‘security’ into a pretext for suppressing press freedom,” says Mickey H. Osterreicher, NPPA’s general counsel.

While the FAA and DHS have described the measure as a security precaution, NPPA argues that its scope and duration far exceed typical limits issued for public safety. The group is urging both agencies to clarify the specific rationale behind the order, identify who initiated it, and expedite the waiver process for accredited journalists and news organizations.

Press Freedom and the Drone Divide

The controversy underscores a broader tension between evolving drone regulations and the First Amendment rights of journalists.

“It’s troubling that while drones are restricted, crewed aircraft remain unaffected—contradicting the FAA’s own commitment to safely integrating drones into the national airspace as a more economical and lower-risk alternative. By selectively grounding drone journalism while allowing traditional aircraft, the agency undermines both its mission and the public’s right to be informed,” Osterreicher says.

Founded in 1946, the National Press Photographers Association is the leading organization advocating for the rights, safety, and integrity of visual journalists. The NPPA promotes press freedom, visual literacy, and ethical standards while providing education and advocacy for those who tell the world’s stories through imagery.

The NPPA has long advocated for the use of drones as essential tools in modern visual journalism, providing safe, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable ways to cover protests, natural disasters, and other public events that are difficult or dangerous to document on the ground. Critics fear that sweeping TFRs, like the one imposed over Chicago, could set a troubling precedent that limits transparency at critical moments.

A Call for Transparency and Accountability

Osterreicher emphasized that the public’s right to know must remain central to any discussion about airspace security.

“Transparency and access are essential to democracy. The public’s right to know should not be curtailed by unprecedented flight bans on drones used for newsgathering purposes,” he says.

The NPPA has requested that the FAA review its process for issuing drone-related restrictions to ensure they are narrowly tailored to legitimate safety needs and not used as a blanket prohibition on coverage. The organization’s statement reflects growing concern among media advocates that drone regulations are increasingly being wielded in ways that restrict press access rather than protect public safety.

While the FAA’s Temporary Flight Restriction is set to remain in effect for nearly two weeks, the measure comes amid heightened immigration enforcement and ongoing public demonstrations, prompting further scrutiny of its timing and intent.

As debates over security and access continue, the NPPA’s warning highlights the growing tension between public safety and press freedom, raising critical questions about how far authorities should go when limiting the tools of modern journalism.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.