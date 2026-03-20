Photojournalist Sues FAA Over Drone Ban That’s ‘Impossible to Comply With’

Matt Growcoot
Police officers in tactical gear stand near several police vehicles with flashing lights on a snow-lined street in a city, with other emergency vehicles and high-rise buildings visible in the background.
Federal agents in Minneapolis on January 8. | Photo by Chad Davis

A Minnesota photojournalist is challenging a nationwide temporary flight restriction banning drone flights within 3,000 feet of Department of Homeland Security assets.

Minnesota Reformer reports that drone photographer Rob Levine is challenging the temporary flight restriction, known as a TFR, which was put in place on January 16, 2026, essentially creating a nationwide, moving no-fly zone around DHS buildings and vehicles, including unmarked ICE cars.

“You have no way of knowing in advance before you fire up the drone whether you are within a prohibited distance of, say, an unmarked car that ICE is using for immigration enforcement,” Grayson Clary tells Minnesota Reformer. Clary is a staff attorney at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which is representing Levine in the case.

The January 16 ban came during Operation Metro Surge, an operation led by ICE and the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) with the goal of apprehending undocumented immigrants in Minnesota. The TFR means that drones are not allowed to fly within 3,000 feet laterally and 1,000 feet vertically of not just DHS assets, but also Department of Defense and Department of Energy assets. The ban is scheduled to remain in place until October 29, 2027.

“Our members are finding it impossible to comply with the order — even when photographing stories with drones that are unrelated to these agencies,” National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) President Alex Garcia said in a press release on January 28. “A moving, effectively invisible TFR, applying to unmarked or rented vehicles creates a constantly shifting restricted airspace that journalists have no practical way to identify or avoid.”

Minnesota Reformer notes that, as well as the NPPA, The New York Times and The Washington Post both sent a letter to the FAA protesting the TFR, arguing it violates the First and Fifth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Levine has previously tested a TFR issued by the FAA: in 2016, at the Standing Rock protests in North Dakota, the FAA denied his flight request only to reverse course and grant him a three-day waiver, which made him the only photographer with aerial access. Levine says that after seeing the TFR in Minnesota, he was worried he could be manhandled by agents.

“Seeing how these federal agents treated constitutional observers, I was truly worried that going out and flying,” Levine tells DroneXL. “I could get arrested, have my drone destroyed, and be roughed up, like they did to so many of those constitutional observers.”

The lawsuit can be read here.

, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
DJI Unveils a Geofencing System to Keep Drones Out of Restricted Areas
Aerial view of a city skyline at sunset, with sunlight reflecting off tall skyscrapers and clouds in the sky. Streets and green spaces are visible in the foreground. NPPA Says Sweeping Drone Ban Over Chicago Is ‘Pretext for Suppressing Press Freedom’
M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland -- aerial photo Man Who Stopped AFC Championship with Illegal Drone Charged by FBI
Close-up of a Mini 3 Pro drone in flight against a blurred background. The drone's camera and propellers are clearly visible, showcasing its design and features. Civilian Drone Collides With Firefighting Aircraft Over Palisades Fire
Discussion