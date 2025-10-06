University Issues Warning Over Man Using Ray-Ban Meta Sunglasses to Record Women

The University of San Francisco has issued a safety warning following reports of a man using Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses to record women for social media.

The university’s Department of Public Safety released a campus-wide advisory on Thursday after multiple reports that a man wearing the Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses approached women on campus with unwanted comments and inappropriate dating questions.

According to a report by Bay Area news outlet KRON 4, Officials described the individual’s behavior as “suspicious,” noting that several women have reported encounters with him. They believe some of these interactions may have been posted online on TikTok and Instagram under the username @pickuplines.pov. The account’s bio reads, “We test pickup lines for $1.”

“Multiple community members have reported contact from an individual, described as male and wearing Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses, who has approached women with unwanted comments and inappropriate dating questions,” the University of San Francisco says in the campus-wide advisory.

“Reports indicate that this individual may be attempting to post these interactions online under the account name ‘pickuplines.pov’ on TikTok, Instagram, and possibly other social media platforms.”

University of San Francisco advises anyone who believes they appear on the social media account to report the video to USFDPS. Students who encounter the man are asked to call Public Safety Dispatch at 415-422-2911.

“We want to make you aware of recent reports of a suspicious occurrence on and around campus,” the university states. “While no threats or acts of violence have been reported, we want our community to stay informed and take steps to support one another.”

Ray-Ban Meta glasses continue to raise privacy concerns. The glasses look like ordinary eyewear but can record video discreetly. Equipped with wide-angle HD lenses, Ray-Ban Meta glasses can capture footage either by voice command—saying, “Hey Meta, take a video” — or by pressing a small button on the frame.

This incident at the University of San Francisco follows another privacy-related concern when a customer at a Brazilian wax salon reported feeling “extremely uneasy” after noticing the beautician wearing Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The customer admitted thinking: “Could this girl be filming me right now?”

Image credits: Header photo via Meta.