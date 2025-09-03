Woman Freaked Out by Beautician Wearing Meta Video Glasses

Ever since the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses arrived on the market, the elephant in the room has always been: what if someone uses them for clandestine recording?

And it struck one New York woman who was attending a Brazilian wax appointment at the Europan Wax Center and noticed midway through proceedings that the beautician was wearing a pair of the glasses that are capable of recording video and still images.

“The girl that was giving me the wax… she was wearing Meta glasses, and I didn’t notice it at first, because we were talking so much, we had good banter, she was very nice,” influencer Aniessa Navarro explains in a TikTok video.

“And then it was like, maybe like halfway, five minutes in or so, I’m like looking at her, and I’m looking at her glasses, and then I’m like, ‘Are you wearing Meta glasses? She’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I am, but they’re not charged, they’re not on, like, I promise.'”

Navarro says that after she noticed the glasses, she felt extremely uneasy and couldn’t stop thinking, ‘could this girl be filming me right now?’

“I literally could not stop thinking about it the whole entire time,” she adds. “What if she has that video and what if there’s been multiple videos she’s taken of waxing people, and that could go into a whole other thing of where those videos could be, but I just don’t know what I should do. It’s been making me sick the last couple of weeks thinking about it.”

The European Wax Center, where Navarro went, tells the Washington Post that the waxer’s glasses were “powered off at the time of service.”

However, Navarro says she is now in contact with law firms but doesn’t want to “get anyone fired if she did not do anything wrong.” She says she is more interested in raising awareness around privacy and discreet recording devices.

“I hope in regard to me speaking out about this is that these glasses get banned from a room like that,” she adds.