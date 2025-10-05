How a Mobile Photography Darkroom Empowers Vulnerable Children

The Sirkhane Darkroom a mobile photography darkroom, brings education, passion, and most importantly, hope, to overlooked communities in Turkey where children face limited access to education and safety, especially in the aftermath of devastating earthquakes that regularly rock the region.

An acclaimed documentary, First Frames, shares the story of Turkish photographer Serbest Salih, primarily through the perspectives of the children whose lives he has enriched through photography. The nearly 30-minute film, which is available to watch online as part of WeTransfer’s WePresent series, focuses on the children who have fallen in love with photography, not as subjects, but as storytellers themselves and growing artists and people who are not defined solely by what has happened to them.

“After the conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and here in this region, we’re trying to bring different communities together,” says Salih.

The film’s Emmy-nominated director and cinematographer, Ilie Mitaru, became involved in the project after a friend sent him the Instagram account for the mobile photo darkroom, the Sirkhane Darkroom. The project was initially started by Turkish photographer Emel Ernalbant, and Salih developed it further and continued the initiative, although he has departed since “First Frames” was filmed. Sirkhane Darkroom continues under the stewardship of a team of dedicated volunteers.

“I had an immediate reaction to how visceral and energetic the children’s images were,” Mitaru explains. “They were so sure of themselves, alive, and intimate — I was so taken aback that children who had just picked up cameras could capture images like this.”

Mitaru’s friend introduced him to Salih, and they hit it off immediately.

“He’s one of the most selfless people I’ve ever met and has oriented whole life into this work,” Mitaru says of Serbest Salih. After their first conversation, the project that became “First Frames” quickly materialized.

“I wanted to tell the story from the child’s perspective, to rely heavily on their photos and videos, to embrace the weird, quirky, magical nature of their thinking and portray them not as passive subjects of their often-difficult circumstances, but as playful, resilient and complex individuals,” the director says.

One child, Zümra, made a powerful impression on Mitaru during production. She is “an amazingly independent thinker,” Mitaru says. “I wish we could have had a week just with her and her family.”

Zümra’s family’s home was destroyed in the February 2023 earthquakes in Turkey, and when the filmmaking team met her, they were living in a container camp. Salih loaned Zümra a camera, which she took to a local marketplace. Although just seven years old at the time, she quickly realized that people viewed and treated her differently once she had a camera in her hand.

“It took me a long time to understand and comprehend completely [this dynamic],” Mitaru says. “It blew me away that this seven-year-old girl noticed it so acutely and was able to articulate it so well.”

Ultimately, Mitaru’s biggest goal for “First Frames” is to bring viewers into the children’s world as they discover new ways to express themselves and realize first-hand the power that photography can give them, whether it’s capturing their world as it is, or perhaps even experiencing it more positively.

Although the Sirkhane Darkroom is specific to vulnerable and refugee children living near the Turkish-Syrian border, how photography has touched their lives is something with universal relatability.

“While the context of our film is of course unique, my hope is that ‘First Frames’ fosters a deeper understanding of, and empathy for, vulnerable children around the world,” Mitaru says.

These children have all experienced something traumatic, but they are not their trauma. They are growing artists who, thanks to the selflessness of Emel Ernalbant, Serbest Salih, and many others, are learning to express themselves in new ways and forge new bonds with people they may never have met if not for a mobile photography darkroom. Photography has immense power, and “First Frames” showcases it in a very powerful way.

Credits: ‘First Frames’ is directed by Ilie Mitaru, who is also the film’s cinematographer. Luke Boelitz performs additional cinematography, while Zeynep Bilginsoy is the producer and Yalda Mostajeran is editor. The film is available to watch now on WeTransfer’s WePresent website.