Leica to Auction 120 Famous Photos, Including One Expected to Sell for Nearly $300,000

As part of the ongoing centenary celebration for the Leica I, the first commercially available 35mm camera, Leitz Photographic Auction is putting a collection of dynamic photographs up for sale in a special auction called “Motion.”

The upcoming auction “features works that visualize the dynamics of social and aesthetic transformations,” Leica explains. “Movement in and through images serves as a recurring theme in the selection of premium photographs from the 20th and 21st centuries.”

The “Motion” auction will take place on October 30 at the Leica Gallery Vienna, while highlighted lots from the auction will be on display at the same gallery starting October 17. The auction will also allow bids to be submitted online or by telephone.

When the Leica I 35mm camera launched in 1925, it forever changed photography and how artists could use cameras to capture their world. The Leica I was compact enough to fit in a jacket pocket, and was instantly ready to use. Compared to the slow-paced, bulky large-format cameras of the day, the Leica I was transformative and ushered in a new era of photography.

However, while Leica is rightfully celebrating 35mm photography this year to mark the Leica I’s lasting impact, the “Motion” auction also includes some large-format prints. For example, the renowned American photographer Edward Weston, a celebrated figure in the large-format photography community and co-founder of Group f/64, created one of his most famous photographs, “Nude Study (Anita),” in 1925. That vintage print will be on offer, and is expected to fetch as much as €250,000, which is nearly $300,000 at current exchange rates.

“We are offering a rare vintage print of this iconic nude study — a work distinguished not only by its formal radicalism, but also by its year of creation, which both resonates with the Leica anniversary and signifies the threshold to photographic modernism,” says Caroline Guschelbauer, Head of Photographs at Leitz Photographica Auction.

“Motion” will feature many other famous images, including work from iconic early photographers like Ansel Adams, Walker Evans, Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Bernie Abbott, Ruth Bernhard, August Sander, Brassaï, and Horst P. Horst.

Leica notes that influential post-war photographers will also be featured, including Otto Steinert, Harry Callahan, Aaron Siskind, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Elliott Erwitt, Ernst Haas, Garry Winogrand, Joel Meyerowitz, and Helmut Newton, “to name just a few.”

Modern photographers aren’t left out, either. Featured lots include work by artists such as Hiroshi Sugimoto, Nobuyoshi Araki, Nan Goldin, Alison Jackson, Sissi Farassat, and Paul Cupido.

“With this century auction, Leitz Photographica Auction highlights its commitment to curating works of museum quality, historical significance, and lasting collectability — an offering that speaks both to seasoned collectors and to newcomers with a passion for art,” concludes Guschelbauer.

“I am very pleased that this carefully curated selection once again reflects the diversity of photographic expression, while staying true to our mission of sharing the fascination of photography with enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and collectors,” says Alexander Sedlak, Managing Director of Leitz Photographica Auction. “Leica Gallery Vienna, which throughout the year welcomes international stars of the photography scene to Austria while also offering an important platform for local newcomers, provides us with the perfect venue.”

The online catalog for the “Motion” photo auction is available on Leitz Photographica Auction’s website, and pre-bidding has already begun. The auction itself starts on October 30 at 6:30 PM CET (1:30 PM EDT).

Image credits: Leitz Photographica Auction. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.