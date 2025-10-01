How ‘Girls Who Click’ Empowers Young Women in Nature Photography

Girls Who Click (GWC), a San Francisco Bay Area–based nonprofit founded by award-winning wildlife photographer Suzi Eszterhas, has opened applications for its flagship Ambassador Mentorship Program, with entries accepted until October 13. The organization is dedicated to helping young girls and women become powerful, influential nature photographers.

Dedicated to empowering young women in nature photography, GWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers free workshops for teen girls and a mentorship program for emerging female and female-identifying photographers. At its core, the organization is founded on a simple yet powerful belief: that the next generation of photographers should reflect the diversity of the world they capture.

GWC Chief Operating Officer Sima Safavi-Bayat shared her vision and mission for the 2026 Ambassador Cohort Year with PetaPixel.

“Our vision is to empower girls to break into the male-dominated field of nature photography, using their talents to inspire global conservation efforts,” says Safavi-Bayat.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Since its founding, Girls Who Click has partnered with professional photographers across the U.S. to provide free hands-on and virtual workshops for girls ages 13–18. These workshops introduce teens to the fundamentals of nature photography while encouraging them to see themselves as both storytellers and conservation advocates. The Ambassador Program takes the next step by supporting participants ages 16–30 who are ready to grow as professionals.

“The Girls Who Click Ambassador Program is designed to uplift young female and female-identified+ nature photographers and videographers ages 16–30 by pairing them with professional mentors who help them build portfolios, gain industry insights, and grow their confidence within a supportive international community,” Safavi-Bayat explains.

While the workshops spark early interest, the Ambassador Program provides a structured pathway toward professional growth, equipping participants to thrive in an industry where women remain underrepresented.

Mentorship and Structure

Each Ambassador is paired with a professional mentor carefully chosen to match their individual goals and strengths through highly personalized, flexible, and responsive interactions. The mentorship lasts nine months and includes monthly one-on-one meetings as well as bi-monthly group sessions where the entire cohort gathers.

“Each mentorship is uniquely tailored, mentees bring different goals, mentors bring different strengths, and we carefully pair them for the best fit. Ambassadors meet with their mentors at least once a month, virtually or in person, and also join bi-monthly group sessions where all mentors and mentees connect,” Safavi-Bayat says.

These group sessions often include breakout activities based on mentee suggestions, ensuring the program evolves in step with participants’ needs.

Professional Growth Beyond the Lens

The Ambassador Program goes beyond technical training, recognizing that success in photography also depends on professional development. Ambassadors have access to sponsored gear, career guidance, publishing opportunities, and community platforms where their work can be shared. The curriculum also emphasizes less tangible but equally important skills: confidence, networking, and self-presentation.

“We’ve created an environment where participants can strengthen soft skills, like building relationships and pitching, that aren’t as easily ‘google-able’ as technical skills,” Safavi-Bayat says.

Ambassadors also set S.M.A.R.T. goals as a cohort at the start of the year, ensuring they approach their projects with clarity and direction. From refining portfolios to building websites, pitching stories, or developing pricing sheets, participants gain practical tools for long-term careers.

One Ambassador, Maggie Seida, described the program as transformative:

“The ambassadorship has given me a community where I can celebrate wins, share challenges, and learn alongside others in a truly supportive space. Beyond encouragement, it offers practical tools, like guidance on networking, building a website, and creating pricing sheets, that break down the ‘where do I start’ barrier and make this field feel more accessible.”

Projects and Creative Pathways

Ambassadors’ projects vary widely, reflecting the diversity of participants’ backgrounds and ambitions. Many refine photography or videography portfolios, while others apply their skills in conservation-related fields such as wildfire management or environmental research.

The program also supports photographers pursuing multiple income streams, recognizing that sustainable careers often involve combining artistic, commercial, and conservation work.

“Projects often include refining photography/videography portfolios, developing confident pitches, strengthening storytelling through writing and imagery, applying technical skills to careers in environmental fields like research or wildfire management, and exploring ways to make a living by pursuing multiple creative and professional avenues,” Safavi-Bayat says.

Building a Global Community

Community remains at the heart of Girls Who Click’s work. In addition to formal mentorship, Ambassadors connect through WhatsApp groups, monthly group hangouts, and peer-to-peer support networks that continue throughout the year. These connections often outlast the program itself.

“The program fosters community and networking by providing monthly virtual group sessions where Ambassadors connect with each other and with all mentors, alternating between Ambassador-only hangouts and broader meet-and-greets which include the Partner Photographers who are mentors. These spaces build trust, comfort, and shared support among like-minded peers pursuing similar goals,” Safavi-Bayat explains.

This sense of belonging provides both encouragement and accountability, giving participants a supportive foundation as they navigate their careers.

Alumni Outcomes and Leadership

The program has already seen powerful outcomes. Many Ambassadors stay engaged beyond their first year, taking on leadership roles within the organization. Some mentor new cohorts, write blog posts, or lead workshops. In fact, several alumnae have transitioned from mentees to mentors themselves. This cycle of mentorship exemplifies the organization’s broader mission: fostering a self-sustaining network of women who support and uplift one another in a field that has historically excluded them.

“Three of our long-standing Ambassadors became Partner Photographers and mentors: Chelsea Mayer, Kate Vylet and Lana Tannir,” Safavi-Bayat says.

Advice for Applicants

For those considering applying, the organization encourages passion, authenticity, and clarity of goals. While a polished portfolio is not required, applicants should present a body of work that reflects both their current ability and their storytelling vision.

“For prospective applicants, passion is the foundation, showing your enthusiasm is key, but having a clear goal will help guide your growth in the program. A strong portfolio doesn’t mean you’re already at the top; we value your current work alongside images that highlight your storytelling and match your application, giving us a fuller picture of who you are,” Safavi-Bayat says.

Applicants who are not accepted are reminded that the decision is not a reflection of their talent, creativity, or potential, but rather the reality of limited program capacity and the large number of inspiring submissions received each year.

“If you’re not accepted, know it’s not a reflection of your talent or hard work—there simply aren’t enough slots for all the amazing applicants. Keep creating, growing, and engaging with Girls Who Click in other ways,” Safavi-Bayat says.

Looking Ahead

Girls Who Click continues to expand its reach with a clear mission and vision at the heart of its work. The organization’s mission is to inspire a new generation of female nature photographers and conservationists who use their talents to make a meaningful impact. Its vision looks further ahead, aiming to empower girls to break into the traditionally male-dominated field of nature photography and to use their skills to inspire global conservation efforts.

With its free workshops and the expanding Ambassador Program, the organization is shaping a future where the next generation of photographers not only documents the natural world but also plays a central role in protecting it.

Applications for the Girls Who Click 2026 Ambassador Cohort Year are open now until October 13.

Image credits: Girls Who Click