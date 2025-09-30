Wacom’s MovinkPad Pro 14 Is an All-in-One Creative Tablet and Wireless Pen Display

Wacom has unveiled the MovinkPad Pro 14. The 14-inch OLED pen display builds upon the MovinkPad 11, promising to help users push their craft further, whether they are enthusiasts or creative professionals.

The star of the show is the MovinkPad Pro 14’s new OLED. The 14-inch screen features a 2880 x 1800 resolution, 100% coverage of both DCI-P3 and sRGB color spaces, and offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display also has a maximum brightness of 900 nits, meaning that it can be used to edit HDR photo and video content.

The Creative Pad, as Wacom calls it, runs on Android 15 and features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip with an octa-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Wacom claims that the tablet can perform high-end tasks, including 3D modeling and animation. It features a 10,000mAh battery, a slim 5.9mm profile, and weighs just under 700 grams.

“With the introduction of the MovinkPad 11, we opened a new category of Portable Creative Pads for anyone who wanted to create freely without a computer,” says Koji Yano, Senior Vice President at Wacom’s Creative Experience Unit. “The new MovinkPad Pro 14 takes this concept further, offering the display quality, pen precision, and workflow options aspiring and professional creators expect. It represents our commitment to delivering immersive experiences that help creators stay focused.”

The MovinkPad Pro 14’s display features a 16:10 aspect ratio, 10-bit color depth, a fast 1-millisecond response time, and Wacom’s anti-glare, anti-fingerprint, and anti-reflective glass design.

As for the tablet’s pen, it uses the Wacom Pro Pen 3. This pen has up to 60 degrees of tilt sensitivity and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity. It utilizes EMR technology to eliminate the need for a battery or charging, and features customizable function buttons. The device also works with digital pens from third-party makers, including Lamy, Staedtler, and Dr. Grip.

While the MovinkPad Pro 14 is designed as a standalone creative tablet first and foremost, a true all-in-one device, it also marks the debut of Wacom Labs. This application delivers pre-release features to users, including the new Instant Pen Display Mode. This enables the creative tablet to be used as a traditional pen display on PC or Mac, either wired via USB-C or wirelessly.

The Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 will be available this fall for $899 through Wacom’s online store and authorized retailers.

