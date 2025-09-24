Rare Photos by Ansel Adams and Richard Avedon Go to Auction

An extraordinary collection of photographs, including rare works by Ansel Adams, Helmut Newton, and Diane Arbus, will be offered at auction by Christie’s this fall.

Christie’s has announced its Photographs auction, presenting significant works from across the history of the medium. The online sale will run from September 25 to October 10.

The auction includes vintage prints by Edward Weston, Tina Modotti, and László Moholy-Nagy, post-war works by Richard Avedon, Peter Beard, Robert Mapplethorpe, Irving Penn, and Gordon Parks, along with contemporary photographs by Nan Goldin, Richard Misrach, Hiroshi Sugimoto, and Wolfgang Tillmans.

Among the highlights is a group of Ansel Adams photographs, including a 20th-century mural print of Aspens, Northern New Mexico, 1958, estimated at $300,000 to $500,000.

Also featured are Richard Avedon portraits such as Francis Bacon, Painter, Paris, France, April 11, 1979, and Marilyn Monroe, Actress, New York, 1957, each estimated at $50,000 to $70,000.

The sale will also present photographs from the collection of Gus and Arlette Kayafas, spanning the 19th century to contemporary works by Abelardo Morell, including Gordon Parks’ American Gothic, Washington D.C. (1942) estimated at $7,000 to $9,000.

Earlier this year, a remarkable collection of 200 daguerreotypes — that had never been seen before by the public — went to auction at Christie’s. The collection belonged to Lynn and Yann Maillet, who spent years assembling images created with one of the earliest photographic processes, invented in the 1830s by French artist Louis Daguerre.

Image credits: All photos by CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2025.