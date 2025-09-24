Rare Photos by Ansel Adams and Richard Avedon Go to Auction

Pesala Bandara
Black and white photo of a forest with tall, thin tree trunks. Two smaller trees with light-colored leaves stand out in the foreground. The image is framed with a simple black frame and white mat.
Aspens, Northern New Mexico, 1958 by Ansel Adams (1902–1984) It is one of the highlights of Christie’s Photographs sale and has an estimate of $300,00 to $500,000.

An extraordinary collection of photographs, including rare works by Ansel Adams, Helmut Newton, and Diane Arbus, will be offered at auction by Christie’s this fall.

Christie’s has announced its Photographs auction, presenting significant works from across the history of the medium. The online sale will run from September 25 to October 10.

Black and white photo of sand dunes with rippled patterns, deep shadows, and smooth curved lines, creating a dramatic contrast and abstract texture across the landscape.
Wind Erosion, Dunes at Oceano, 1936 by Edward Weston (1886–1958). The work has a sales estimate of $150,000 to $250,000.
Black-and-white portrait of a woman with wavy blonde hair wearing a sequined, low-cut halter dress, looking slightly down with a neutral expression against a plain background.
Marilyn Monroe, Actress, New York, 1957 by Richard Avedon (1923-2004). It is expected to fetch between $70,000 to $90,000 at Christie’s auction.

The auction includes vintage prints by Edward Weston, Tina Modotti, and László Moholy-Nagy, post-war works by Richard Avedon, Peter Beard, Robert Mapplethorpe, Irving Penn, and Gordon Parks, along with contemporary photographs by Nan Goldin, Richard Misrach, Hiroshi Sugimoto, and Wolfgang Tillmans.

Among the highlights is a group of Ansel Adams photographs, including a 20th-century mural print of Aspens, Northern New Mexico, 1958, estimated at $300,000 to $500,000.

A woman wearing glasses and a polka-dot dress stands in front of a large American flag, holding a broom. A mop is visible beside her. The image is black and white and has a serious, formal tone.
American Gothic, Washington D.C., 1942 by Gordon Parks (1912-2006). It is expected to sell for between $7,000 to $9,000.
A man in a t-shirt holds a baby upside down by the ankles in front of him. Both face the camera with neutral expressions, and the image is in black and white.
John Harrison, Lumber Salesman, and His Daughter Melissa, Lewisville, Texas, November 22, 1981 by Richard Avedon (1923–2004) It is expected to fetch between $60,000 to $80,000 at Christie’s auction.

Also featured are Richard Avedon portraits such as Francis Bacon, Painter, Paris, France, April 11, 1979, and Marilyn Monroe, Actress, New York, 1957, each estimated at $50,000 to $70,000.

Abstract sepia-toned image featuring blurred, glowing white shapes and lines against a dark background, suggesting movement and a sense of fluidity or light trails.
Photogram, 1923 by László Moholy-Nagy (1895–1946) The work by the Hungarian photographer László Moholy-Nagy has an estimate of $100,000 to $150,000.
Black-and-white diptych portrait of an older man with dark hair, wearing a dark turtleneck sweater. On the left, he looks ahead seriously; on the right, he stands behind, touching his lips thoughtfully.
Francis Bacon, Painter, Paris, France, April 11, 1979 (Diptych) by Richard Avedon (1923–2004). It has an estimate of $80,000 to $120,000.

The sale will also present photographs from the collection of Gus and Arlette Kayafas, spanning the 19th century to contemporary works by Abelardo Morell, including Gordon Parks’ American Gothic, Washington D.C. (1942) estimated at $7,000 to $9,000.

Earlier this year, a remarkable collection of 200 daguerreotypes — that had never been seen before by the public — went to auction at Christie’s. The collection belonged to Lynn and Yann Maillet, who spent years assembling images created with one of the earliest photographic processes, invented in the 1830s by French artist Louis Daguerre.

Image credits: All photos by CHRISTIE’S IMAGES LTD. 2025.

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Photography Photo Auction Features the Works of Ansel Adams, Steve McCurry, and More
These Iconic Photos Owned by MoMA Are Getting Put Up for Sale
An Ansel Adams View Camera is Being Auctioned Off for the First Time Ever
Even Ansel Adams Had to Advertise His Photo Business
Discussion