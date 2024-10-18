Amazing Ansel Adams Print Collection Sells for Nearly $4.6 Million at Auction

Jeremy Gray
Black and white image of a dramatic mountain range with snow-capped peaks. The foreground features a dark hill and a grove of bare trees, creating a striking contrast between the illuminated mountains and the shadowed landscape.
Winter Sunrise, Sierra Nevada from Lone Pine, California, lot 16, sold for $96,000

Auction house Sotheby’s sold a collection of images by the legendary landscape photographer Ansel Adams for $4,567,680 this week, far exceeding the pre-sale estimate range of $1.7 to $2.8 million. The auction set 41 new records for Ansel Adams sales amid intense bidding.

The auction, Ansel Adams: A Legacy Photographs from the Meredith Collection, contained images printed by Adams himself that were then gifted to The Friends of Photography, a non-profit organization that inspired many photographers from 1967 until its dissolution in 2001. The collection, stewarded by Tom and Lynn Meredith, comprised 96 lots, 77% of which sold above their pre-sale high estimates.

A black and white photograph depicts tall, slender aspen trees with light bark standing among darker, shadowy trees in a forest. The composition highlights the contrast between the bright trunks and the dark, dense background foliage.
Aspens, Northern New Mexico (Vertical), lot 63, sold for $720,000

According to Sotheby’s, 41 of the auctioned images sold for new record-high prices, and the auction broke an additional 15 records for 1970s prints in Adams’ standard size formats. The famed auction house says this showcases how much demand there still is for Ansel Adams’ prints. Remarkably and unusually, every single one of the 96 lots sold.

A series of five black and white photos depict ocean waves washing over a rocky shore, capturing different stages of the waves' motion and the texture of the wet and dry sand.
Lot 19, Surf Sequence, San Mateo County Coast, California, a five-image sequence, sold for $576,000

While Adams’ portfolio is vast and highly varied, many of his most famous images were part of the Meredith Collection, including Aspens, New Mexico (Vertical), which sold for an incredible $720,000, more than double its high estimate. The five-image Surf Sequence series also sold for a considerable sum, with a final hammer price of $576,000, far above its $300,000 high estimate.

A black and white photograph of a wide river flowing through a forested area, with rugged, snow-capped mountain peaks in the background. The trees and mountains create a striking contrast against the bright, shimmering water.
The Snake River & the Tetons, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, lot 79, sold for $96,000

The Snake River & the Tetons, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming sold for $96,000, more than six times Sotheby’s prior record high for this specific image set in 2010.

However, an even more iconic image from the same location sold for $988,000 in 2020, which set a still unbroken world record for the highest price ever paid for an Ansel Adams print.

A black and white photograph of a misty Yosemite Valley, featuring dramatic cliffs and snowy forests. Clouds hang low over the landscape, partially obscuring the mountains, conveying a serene and mysterious atmosphere.
Clearing Winter Storm, Yosemite National Park, California hammered at $84,000

“We are thrilled with the outstanding results of the auction and deeply gratified to see Ansel Adams’ legacy honored in such a profound way. This collection represents the very essence of Adams’ vision — his reverence for the natural world, his technical mastery, and his unwavering commitment to photography as an art form,” says Lynn and Tom Meredith.

Black and white image of a landscape with distant mountains under a dark sky. A small, dimly lit town is visible in the foreground, with a bright moon shining above, partially obscured by clouds.
Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico, lot 46, sold for under its estimate, but still hammered at $144,000

To witness these works receive the recognition they so richly deserve, through the extraordinary enthusiasm of collectors from around the world, has been a humbling and deeply fulfilling experience. We are proud to have played a role in preserving and sharing Adams’ enduring contributions to art and photography.”

A black and white image of snow-capped mountains reflected in a calm lake. The rugged peaks tower above a forested landscape, with patches of snow visible on the slopes and water. The sky is cloudy, enhancing the dramatic scenery.
Maroon Bells, Near Aspen, Colorado, the first lot in the auction, was expected to sell for up to $90,000 but ultimately hit six figures, selling for $102,000

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to bring the Meredith Collection to auction, and we are absolutely gratified by the exceptional results achieved. To see the collection sell 100% and achieve 41 records is a testament to both the remarkable quality of these photographs and the timeless allure of Ansel Adams’ work. This kind of result is a rare achievement in the photographs market and speaks to Adams’ enduring influence as one of the most revered figures in the history of photography. The passion and enthusiasm shown by collectors around the world reaffirm his standing, and we are honored to have played a role in this landmark moment for Adams’ legacy,” adds Emily Bierman, Sotheby’s Global Head of Photographs.

A black and white landscape photograph showing dramatic clouds over a mountainous coastline. The foreground features a line of trees adjacent to a calm body of water, reflecting light from the cloud-filled sky.
Golden Gate Headlands from Lincoln Park, San Francisco, California shot past its estimate of $25,000 to $35,000, selling for $102,000

A complete breakdown of all 41 records is available here, while the full list of all 96 lots is available on Sotheby’s website.

Image credits: All photographs provided courtesy of Sotheby’s. The referenced photographs have been copyrighted by the Trustees of the Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust.

, ,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Iconic Ansel Adams Photo Sells for Record-Setting $988,000
Sotheby’s to Auction Off Massive Ansel Adams Collection, Including $1M Print
Photographers Raise Concern Over Polaroids on Sotheby’s Auction Block
One of the World’s Oldest War Photos is Going Up for Auction in 22 Days
Discussion