Amazing Ansel Adams Print Collection Sells for Nearly $4.6 Million at Auction

Auction house Sotheby’s sold a collection of images by the legendary landscape photographer Ansel Adams for $4,567,680 this week, far exceeding the pre-sale estimate range of $1.7 to $2.8 million. The auction set 41 new records for Ansel Adams sales amid intense bidding.

The auction, Ansel Adams: A Legacy Photographs from the Meredith Collection, contained images printed by Adams himself that were then gifted to The Friends of Photography, a non-profit organization that inspired many photographers from 1967 until its dissolution in 2001. The collection, stewarded by Tom and Lynn Meredith, comprised 96 lots, 77% of which sold above their pre-sale high estimates.

According to Sotheby’s, 41 of the auctioned images sold for new record-high prices, and the auction broke an additional 15 records for 1970s prints in Adams’ standard size formats. The famed auction house says this showcases how much demand there still is for Ansel Adams’ prints. Remarkably and unusually, every single one of the 96 lots sold.

While Adams’ portfolio is vast and highly varied, many of his most famous images were part of the Meredith Collection, including Aspens, New Mexico (Vertical), which sold for an incredible $720,000, more than double its high estimate. The five-image Surf Sequence series also sold for a considerable sum, with a final hammer price of $576,000, far above its $300,000 high estimate.

The Snake River & the Tetons, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming sold for $96,000, more than six times Sotheby’s prior record high for this specific image set in 2010.

However, an even more iconic image from the same location sold for $988,000 in 2020, which set a still unbroken world record for the highest price ever paid for an Ansel Adams print.

“We are thrilled with the outstanding results of the auction and deeply gratified to see Ansel Adams’ legacy honored in such a profound way. This collection represents the very essence of Adams’ vision — his reverence for the natural world, his technical mastery, and his unwavering commitment to photography as an art form,” says Lynn and Tom Meredith.

To witness these works receive the recognition they so richly deserve, through the extraordinary enthusiasm of collectors from around the world, has been a humbling and deeply fulfilling experience. We are proud to have played a role in preserving and sharing Adams’ enduring contributions to art and photography.”

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to bring the Meredith Collection to auction, and we are absolutely gratified by the exceptional results achieved. To see the collection sell 100% and achieve 41 records is a testament to both the remarkable quality of these photographs and the timeless allure of Ansel Adams’ work. This kind of result is a rare achievement in the photographs market and speaks to Adams’ enduring influence as one of the most revered figures in the history of photography. The passion and enthusiasm shown by collectors around the world reaffirm his standing, and we are honored to have played a role in this landmark moment for Adams’ legacy,” adds Emily Bierman, Sotheby’s Global Head of Photographs.

A complete breakdown of all 41 records is available here, while the full list of all 96 lots is available on Sotheby’s website.

Image credits: All photographs provided courtesy of Sotheby’s. The referenced photographs have been copyrighted by the Trustees of the Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust.