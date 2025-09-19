The Magnificent Finalists of Weather Photographer of the Year 2025

It’s no secret that the British are obsessed with the weather; therefore it should come as no surprise that the country hosts the Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year 2025 Competition.

The finalists have just been unveiled, and the public gets to decide which of the 25 stunning images should be crowned winner.

Strikingly, almost half of the photos were taken on smartphone cameras, proving that weather photography is often about being in the right place at the right time. As the saying goes, ‘the best camera is the one you have with you.’

The public vote runs from September 19 to October 16. To vote, head to the shortlist gallery.

The competition is run by the UK’s Royal Meteorological Society and serves as an international platform to raise awareness of environmental issues putting the planet at risk — including heatwaves, extreme flooding, and cyclones — while showcasing the skill of weather photographers.