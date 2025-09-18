Is AI Coming for Wedding Photography? Google Gemini Trend Sparks DIY Pre-Wedding Shoots

They said AI wouldn’t come for wedding photographers, but a new trend driven by Google’s Gemini image generator sees couples create fantastical pre-wedding pictures, without going anywhere.

Worryingly, the trend removes the need for photographers as all it requires is a “clear photo” of the couple to upload to Google’s new AI image model, known as Nano Banana. From there, the couple can type in prompts to create an array of images.

While most couples won’t travel to Paris, New York, or a Caribbean Island for a pre-wedding photo shoot, now they can get those types of engagement pictures without leaving their home.

The Economic Times, an Indian newspaper, writes: “Couples are no longer satisfied with standard backdrops or repetitive poses. Instead, they are looking for ways to make their photos reflect who they are, their cultural roots, and the bond they share.”

Some Photogrpahers Embrace AI

But while this trend may be alarming, there are some photographers who are taking advantage of it. One photo studio in Indonesia is using AI technology to offer exotic pre-wedding shoots without the couple ever leaving their studio.

Photomotion Indonesia is using images taken in its studio as the base for AI images, which brings couples’ “dream concept to life, from outfit changes to magical backgrounds, all in one seamless process.”

Admittedly, this AI pre-wedding photo shoot trend seems to be largely confined to countries such as India and Indonesia. It’s yet to be seen if betrothed couples in the United States and Europe are as enthusiastic for synthetic engagement photos.

Since its release, Google’s Nano Banana model, officially known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, has impressed with its photo editing ability and sparked trends, most notably the action figure trend.