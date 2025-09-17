DJI Mini 5 Pro Has a Bigger Sensor, Better Gimbal, and Pro Features

A camera drone flies in the air with blurred mountains and trees in the background under a partly cloudy sky.

DJI has unveiled the Mini 5 Pro drone, a significantly upgraded version of the company’s flagship compact drone series. The Mini 5 Pro features a larger image sensor, a much better gimbal, improved sensing performance, and much more.

The DJI Mini 5 Pro features a Type 1 image sensor. While the 50-megapixel image sensor is not as large as the Micro Four Thirds sensor inside the Mavic 4 Pro’s main camera, it is a significant step-up from the Type 1/1.3 CMOS inside the DJI Mini 4 Pro. PetaPixel lauded the Mini 4 Pro for its performance in 2023, so it is a reasonably safe bet that the Mini 5 Pro’s image and video quality will be even more impressive thanks to the larger sensor. Of course, real-world testing will be required to confirm these suspicions.

A drone with extended propellers hovers in the air over a grassy hill, with distant mountains and a blue sky in the background.

A person in a tan jacket holds a gray quadcopter drone outdoors in a grassy field with trees in the background.

A person wearing a tan jacket puts a folded gray DJI drone into a side pocket, with a grassy landscape visible in the background.

The Mini 5 Pro, which weighs 249.9 grams — just under the 250-gram limit that means users must be licensed in many countries — has just the one camera. However, with the move to the larger 50-megapixel sensor, the drone includes a new 48mm “Med-Tele” mode, which promises higher digital zoom resolution than prior models. DJI notes that its camera also features portrait optimization technology, which enhances the overall brightness, contrast, and skin tones of portraits.

The drone captures 4Kp60 HDR video with up to 14 stops of dynamic range, and it also supports slow-motion 4K recording at up to 120 fps. The Mini 5 Pro records 10-bit video using H.265 encoding and includes D-Log M and HLG color modes. The camera has a higher maximum ISO of 12,800, and D-Log M and HLG recording maxes out at ISO 3200.

A gray camera drone with four propellers rests on a moss-covered tree stump in a forest, with blurred green foliage in the background.

A man in a brown jacket flies a drone with a remote control in a grassy field with mountains in the background, while a woman in white stands in the foreground, slightly out of focus.

A woman operates a drone with a remote control in a scenic, sunlit valley with rolling green hills, scattered cabins, and tall mountains in the background.

The new camera system is attached to a new gimbal. The upgraded gimbal supports wide-angle roll rotation up to 225° and can rotate to deliver true vertical shooting, not just a vertical crop. With the improved roll rotation on the gimbal, like what was seen on the Mavic 4 Pro earlier this year, the new drone promises more dynamic camera movements and versatility. It also enables improved special shooting modes, such as QuickShot Rotate. DJI promises that capturing creative, rotating footage is easier than ever with the Mini 5 Pro.

The gimbal works alongside an upgraded ActiveTrack 360° mode, which promises improved tracking performance. The drone uses subject detection to lock onto the desired subject during filming.

The compact drone features a forward-facing LiDAR and multiple vision sensors for its “nightscape” omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Beyond better obstacle detection in challenging situations, the Mini 5 Pro promises improved return-to-home performance and safer overall flying. The improved performance in low light is especially helpful for night photographers.

Rounding out the significant upgrades, the Mini 5 Pro has improved battery life compared to its predecessor. Flight time is up from a maximum of 36 minutes to a maximum of 52 minutes. This has resulted in an increase in maximum takeoff altitude from 4,000 meters to 6,000 meters.

Sample Images

A riverside village at dusk with an illuminated church tower, red-roofed buildings, and hills in the background, reflecting softly on the calm water.

A person rides a bicycle on a paved path through a sunlit grassy field with trees and rolling hills in the background. The scene is peaceful and bathed in warm, late afternoon light.

A cyclist rides along a paved path through a green meadow with scattered wooden cabins, pine trees, and distant mountains under a clear sky.

A person stands on a grassy field at sunset with mountains and a small cabin in the background under a partly cloudy sky.

A woman in a white dress sits on a grassy hillside overlooking a vast forest and distant mountains under a blue sky with scattered clouds.

A person stands on a grassy hill with a backpack, looking up, surrounded by green fields and distant trees. Dramatic mountain peaks rise in the background under a soft, cloudy sky.

A woman wearing a gray hoodie and black leggings stands on a grassy hillside with her eyes closed, enjoying the outdoors. She has a backpack and is surrounded by green fields, trees, and a few wooden cabins in the distance.

A woman in a white top and long skirt stands on a grassy hill at sunset, with mountains and a forest in the background under a partly cloudy sky.

A woman in a sleeveless white top and long white skirt stands on grassy hillside, looking to the side, with pine forests and mountain peaks in the background under a cloudy sky.

Two brown sheep graze on a sunlit grassy hillside with dense pine forests and distant mountains under a partly cloudy sky in the background.

Aerial view of a lush green mountain landscape with rolling hills, dense pine forests, and distant peaks under a partly cloudy blue sky.

Rolling green meadows with scattered wooden cabins, backed by clusters of trees and dramatic jagged mountains under a clear blue sky at sunrise.

Aerial view of rustic wooden cabins set in a vast, green alpine meadow with scattered trees, distant houses, and dramatic mountain peaks under a clear blue sky at sunset.

A dense pine forest stretches toward distant mountains under a blue sky with scattered clouds; a small white building sits on a ridge above the trees.

Wide panoramic view of sunlit green hills and valleys, with distant mountains under a blue sky and scattered clouds. A small white structure sits in the middle of the grassy landscape. Dense pine trees line the lower slopes.

Pricing and Availability

Like DJI’s last few launches, the Mini 5 Pro will not be officially available in the United States through DJI’s online store. In fact, like the Mavic 4 Pro, it will not even be listed on the website at all for the foreseeable future.

However, if prior launches are any indication, the Mini 5 Pro will still be available to American customers through other retail channels. DJI cannot comment on the practices of any of its retail partners. This story will be updated with pricing and availability information as it becomes available.

