DJI Mini 5 Pro Has a Bigger Sensor, Better Gimbal, and Pro Features

DJI has unveiled the Mini 5 Pro drone, a significantly upgraded version of the company’s flagship compact drone series. The Mini 5 Pro features a larger image sensor, a much better gimbal, improved sensing performance, and much more.

The DJI Mini 5 Pro features a Type 1 image sensor. While the 50-megapixel image sensor is not as large as the Micro Four Thirds sensor inside the Mavic 4 Pro’s main camera, it is a significant step-up from the Type 1/1.3 CMOS inside the DJI Mini 4 Pro. PetaPixel lauded the Mini 4 Pro for its performance in 2023, so it is a reasonably safe bet that the Mini 5 Pro’s image and video quality will be even more impressive thanks to the larger sensor. Of course, real-world testing will be required to confirm these suspicions.

The Mini 5 Pro, which weighs 249.9 grams — just under the 250-gram limit that means users must be licensed in many countries — has just the one camera. However, with the move to the larger 50-megapixel sensor, the drone includes a new 48mm “Med-Tele” mode, which promises higher digital zoom resolution than prior models. DJI notes that its camera also features portrait optimization technology, which enhances the overall brightness, contrast, and skin tones of portraits.

The drone captures 4Kp60 HDR video with up to 14 stops of dynamic range, and it also supports slow-motion 4K recording at up to 120 fps. The Mini 5 Pro records 10-bit video using H.265 encoding and includes D-Log M and HLG color modes. The camera has a higher maximum ISO of 12,800, and D-Log M and HLG recording maxes out at ISO 3200.

The new camera system is attached to a new gimbal. The upgraded gimbal supports wide-angle roll rotation up to 225° and can rotate to deliver true vertical shooting, not just a vertical crop. With the improved roll rotation on the gimbal, like what was seen on the Mavic 4 Pro earlier this year, the new drone promises more dynamic camera movements and versatility. It also enables improved special shooting modes, such as QuickShot Rotate. DJI promises that capturing creative, rotating footage is easier than ever with the Mini 5 Pro.

The gimbal works alongside an upgraded ActiveTrack 360° mode, which promises improved tracking performance. The drone uses subject detection to lock onto the desired subject during filming.

The compact drone features a forward-facing LiDAR and multiple vision sensors for its “nightscape” omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Beyond better obstacle detection in challenging situations, the Mini 5 Pro promises improved return-to-home performance and safer overall flying. The improved performance in low light is especially helpful for night photographers.

Rounding out the significant upgrades, the Mini 5 Pro has improved battery life compared to its predecessor. Flight time is up from a maximum of 36 minutes to a maximum of 52 minutes. This has resulted in an increase in maximum takeoff altitude from 4,000 meters to 6,000 meters.

Like DJI’s last few launches, the Mini 5 Pro will not be officially available in the United States through DJI’s online store. In fact, like the Mavic 4 Pro, it will not even be listed on the website at all for the foreseeable future.

However, if prior launches are any indication, the Mini 5 Pro will still be available to American customers through other retail channels. DJI cannot comment on the practices of any of its retail partners. This story will be updated with pricing and availability information as it becomes available.

Image credits: DJI