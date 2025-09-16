Tether Tools AeroTrac is a Highly Configurable, Portable Workstation

Kate Garibaldi

A metallic workstation system with grooves is surrounded by various orange and black mounting accessories. The logo reads "Tether Tools AeroTrac Workstation System" on a dark background.

Tether Tools has unveiled the AeroTrac Workstation System, a portable, foldable, and highly configurable workstation designed for photographers, videographers, and digital content creators who need to work efficiently on the move.

The AeroTrac Workstation System combines lightweight aluminum construction, a foldable platform, and a modular track system with versatile accessory options to create a workspace that adapts to any creative environment. Its universal mounting capabilities allow it to attach securely to tripods, light stands, C-Stands, and production carts, while optional legs let it function as a freestanding desk on flat surfaces.

Whether used in a studio, on location, or in a mobile setup, AeroTrac keeps laptops, tablets, storage drives, and other tools organized and accessible, allowing creators to maintain a professional workflow without sacrificing portability or speed.

A black laptop sits on a portable workstation mounted on a tripod. A gray bag hangs from the workstation, which has orange accents. The setup is indoors, against a light brown brick wall.

A person holding a metal panel with several attached accessories, including a small gray bag, a black rectangular device, and orange clips, against a dark background.

Compact, Durable, and Portable

The AeroTrac folds in half for transport yet remains rigid and stable when deployed. Its anodized aluminum construction weighs just 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilogram) while supporting up to 30 lbs (14 kg) of gear. Fully open, the workstation platform measures 17″ x 11″ x 0.35″ (43 x 28 x 0.9 cm), and it folds down to 8.5″ x 11″ x 0.75″ (22 x 28 x 1.9 cm) for compact storage, making it suitable for studio, location, or on-the-go setups.

The lightweight handle and included Hex Tool make adjustments and transport straightforward, while the foldable design ensures that setups can be packed down quickly without disturbing mounted gear.

Modular Track System for Custom Workflows

At the heart of AeroTrac is its integrated track system, which allows creators to attach laptops, tablets, storage drives, lights, power banks, and other accessories securely. Tracks are mounted above and below the workstation, and all gear remains in place during setup, teardown, and transport. Additional 1/4”-20 threads enable attachment of monitors, lights, or other tools. For users looking to customize further, Tether Tools offers open-source 3D print files to create personalized accessories.

This modular system allows the workstation to evolve alongside a creator’s workflow, accommodating different projects and gear setups without compromising stability or speed.

A person in a pink shirt adjusts equipment on a metal platform mounted on a tripod. The platform holds a black pouch secured with orange clips, and the person's hands are interacting with an orange tool.

A close-up of a hand adjusting an orange knob next to a laptop keyboard on a metallic surface.

Universal Compatibility and Mounting Flexibility

AeroTrac integrates seamlessly with industry-standard tripods, light stands, C-Stands, and production carts. It works with Tether Tools’ Rock-Solid Tripod, Arca Quick-Release Adapter + Plate, and Baby Ball Head Adapter for fast attachment and repositioning. Optional workstation legs can be added to create a freestanding setup on any flat surface, whether a desk, a vehicle, or a production cart.

This flexibility promises to ensure that creators can maintain a professional-grade workflow across varied environments, from studios to outdoor shoots or live events.

Workflow Benefits

Designed for creators constantly moving between locations, AeroTrac emphasizes efficiency, portability, and control. Its foldable and lightweight construction allows rapid setup and breakdown, while the modular track system keeps devices, tools, and storage secure throughout transport. Whether operating as a stand-alone desk or mounted on a tripod or cart, AeroTrac functions as the central hub for editing, organizing, and managing creative projects on the go.

A person in jeans holds a gray portable workstation with straps, hooks, a gray pouch, and a black case attached to its surface. The workstation has orange corner protectors and a handle for carrying.

A black laptop sits open on a rugged, metallic platform with orange accents and hooks, placed on a black utility cart near a gray brick wall.

Pricing & Availability

The AeroTrac Workstation System is available now from Tether Tools. Pricing and accessory options vary (the core workstation starts at $300) as it is designed to integrate with additional AeroTrac modules, workstation legs, and optional 3D-printed accessories for customization.

Image credits: Tether Tools

