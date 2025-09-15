Aurora Lights Dazzled National Park Cameras Last Night, And There Could Be More Tonight

Matt Growcoot
Northern lights glow green in the night sky above a forest at Isle Royale National Park, Michigan. An inset map shows the park's location in Michigan, with a "LIVE" indicator in the upper right corner.
Auroras dance across Isle Royale National Park, Michigan. | Credit: Greg Diamond

An unexpectedly strong geomagnetic storm triggered aurora lights in skies across the US last night, seen as far south as Arizona.

A webcam inside Isle Royale National Park, Michigan, picked up an incredible display of the dancing light, with one X user calling it “probably the best capture I’ve ever seen from a National Park camera.”

Spaceweather.com explains that a fast-moving stream of solar wind caused by a G3-class geomagnetic storm hit Earth last night (September 14-15). Part of the reason the storm and subsequent auroras were so strong is that we are just days away from the equinox.

Although the geomagnetic storm is said to be receding, there is still a chance that tonight (September 15) many states will still get a taste of the northern lights. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that up to seven states could get the shimmering lights.

Photographers in the northern states of Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin may want to be on notice tonight as the NOAA says the auroras could show up in those states. And if you’re in Canada, even better.

A NOAA map shows a green aurora oval over the northern polar region, indicating the likelihood of auroras tonight across Canada, Alaska, northern Europe, and Russia. A red view line marks how far south auroras may be visible.
A map prediction of the intensity and location of the aurora borealis tonight (September 15). | NOAA

Sometimes the aurora lights can be a little tricky to see with the naked eye and can be better seen on a camera sensor.

In a guide for PetaPixel, photographer Jason Parnell-Brookes says that clear, dark skies are a must for capturing photos of the aurora.

“Track the weather. Use a forecasting service such as the Met Office or Accuweather to find when clear skies are expected in your chosen location. It won’t matter how strong the aurora is if there’s a bank of cloud covering it up.”

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A breathtaking view of vibrant auroras in red, green, and purple hues lighting up the night sky over a mountainous landscape. A river flows through the scene, reflecting the colorful lights. The Milky Way is visible above. Northern Lights Photographer of the Year Showcases One of the Best Aurora Years Ever
11 Amazing Photos from the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year
A Mini Guide on When, Where and How to Photograph the Aurora
SpaceX Rocket in the night sky Lucky Photographer Captures SpaceX Rocket Shooting Across Night Sky
Discussion