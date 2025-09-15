Aurora Lights Dazzled National Park Cameras Last Night, And There Could Be More Tonight

An unexpectedly strong geomagnetic storm triggered aurora lights in skies across the US last night, seen as far south as Arizona.

A webcam inside Isle Royale National Park, Michigan, picked up an incredible display of the dancing light, with one X user calling it “probably the best capture I’ve ever seen from a National Park camera.”

This is probably the best capture I've ever seen from a National Park Camera, and it's happening right now #northernlights pic.twitter.com/s43PmwUMI4 — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) September 15, 2025

Spaceweather.com explains that a fast-moving stream of solar wind caused by a G3-class geomagnetic storm hit Earth last night (September 14-15). Part of the reason the storm and subsequent auroras were so strong is that we are just days away from the equinox.

Although the geomagnetic storm is said to be receding, there is still a chance that tonight (September 15) many states will still get a taste of the northern lights. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that up to seven states could get the shimmering lights.

Photographers in the northern states of Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin may want to be on notice tonight as the NOAA says the auroras could show up in those states. And if you’re in Canada, even better.

Sometimes the aurora lights can be a little tricky to see with the naked eye and can be better seen on a camera sensor.

Dazzling aurora timelapse over Mill Pond late Sunday night between 10:52 PM and 11:41 PM ET (0252-0341 UTC).

September 14, 2025

Alton, New Hampshire@TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/nm3S6i5BED — Rob Wright Images (@RobWrightImages) September 15, 2025

In a guide for PetaPixel, photographer Jason Parnell-Brookes says that clear, dark skies are a must for capturing photos of the aurora.

“Track the weather. Use a forecasting service such as the Met Office or Accuweather to find when clear skies are expected in your chosen location. It won’t matter how strong the aurora is if there’s a bank of cloud covering it up.”