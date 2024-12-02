Northern Lights Photographer of the Year Showcases One of the Best Aurora Years Ever

Capture the Atlas‘ Northern Lights Photographer of the Year competition always features spectacular aurora photos, but this year’s seventh annual edition is especially incredible thanks to exceptional solar conditions in 2024.

As Capture the Atlas explains and photographers worldwide have witnessed first-hand, the Sun is nearing the solar maximum of its roughly 11-year cycle. As the Sun nears its solar maximum, sunspot activity ramps up significantly, creating a greater likelihood of solar storms and thus, beautiful auroral displays.

Due to the spectacular solar storms that hit Earth this year, photographers were treated to beautiful auroras in locations much farther from the North and South pole than usual. While typically, northern lights don’t venture too far south in the United States, this year’s competition features award-winning aurora shots from locations like Arizona, California, and Spain, all unique places within the history of the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year competition. Despite its name, Aurora Australis is on display, too, including photos from New Zealand, Australia, and even Chile.

With so many great aurora photos captured in a slow year, let alone a very active one like 2024, picking just 25 winners is tough. Capture the Atlas editor Dan Zafra sifts through images all year and picks the best shots based on the quality of the image, the story behind the shot, and how inspirational the photo can be — does it make others grab their camera and hunt auroras?

Without further ado, here are 14 more of the 25 award-winning photos presented in no particular order.

The remaining 10 images and additional information for the 15 photos above are available on Capture the Atlas‘s Northern Lights Photographer of the Year website. Photographers hoping to crack the top 25 next year can learn all they need to know about photographing aurora in PetaPixel‘s comprehensive guide.

Image credits: All photos are individually credited and provided courtesy of Capture the Atlas.