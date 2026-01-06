GoPro and Asus Are Making a Co-Branded ProArt Laptop

GoPro is getting into the personal computing space. Announced at CES, the action camera company is partnering with PC brand Asus in a ProArt GoPro Edition laptop, which the two companies say is designed specifically for modern content creators.

“ProArt and GoPro have joined forces, empowering creators like you to turn everyday moments into meaningful stories,” the two companies say. “By combining powerful tools for capturing and crafting content, together we celebrate your creative journey and connect you with the global community of storytellers — helping you become the hero of your own story.”

The laptop appears to be a special edition of the Asus ProArt P13 laptop, which can be configured multiple ways (pretty typical of PC laptops) but has “up to” an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The display is a 13-inch, 3K resolution, Asus Lumina OLED touchscreen. The convertible laptop can be flipped around to act more like a tablet, but retains the computing power of a full PC. For those hoping for a rugged, waterproof laptop, there does not appear to be any hardware change to the GoPro edition outside of branding and design.

The GoPro integration, beyond branding, involved the inclusion of StoryCube, which GoPro calls the first Windows app that can unify GoPro Cloud access with 360-degree video management.

“StoryCube automates syncing, AI-powered sorting, and media organization. A dedicated GoPro hotkey launches GoPro Player instantly, enabling basic editing of standard and 360° footage. Together, hardware and software create a central hub that eliminates manual steps between shooting and publishing,” GoPro says.

The two companies aren’t planning on stopping at just one laptop.

“This collaboration sets the stage for future creator-driven initiatives. Asus and GoPro plan to deliver new opportunities for the creator community, empowering users to ‘Be the Hero of Your Story’ and unlock authentic storytelling across multiple mediums,” the brands say.

GoPro and Asus have set up a dedicated web page to explain the full partnership and what it might mean to prospective buyers.

“GoPro creators are always on the move, and they need tools that keep up. Teaming up with ASUS means we’re giving them a laptop that’s fast, flexible, and built for the way they work—whether that’s organizing clips posted up at a campsite or editing 360° footage on a plane. It’s all about making the creative process easier so they can focus on their passions and share their stories,” Rick Loughery, SVP, Global Marketing and Digital Commerce, at GoPro says.

The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition will be available to order sometime in Q1 in the United States and will start shipping in Spring 2026. The companies did not disclose pricing.

Image credits: GoPro | Asus