Winners of Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

A psychedelic inside-out macro view of a cauliflower soft coral has been named the winner of the 2025 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year.

The photograph taken by Western Australian photographer Ross Gudgeon was captured in the waters of Lembeh Strait, off North Sulawesi, in Indonesia.

The coral is named for its characteristic resemblance to a cauliflower, with numerous small, rounded, bump-like polyps that give it a puffy texture.

Gudgeon was able to achieve the unique perspective by using a Nauticam extended macro wide lens (EMWL), an underwater version of the probe or insect eye lens.

For his achievement, Gudgeon received the overall winner’s prize of $6,530 (10,000AUD) and a cruise with Coral Expeditions. Winners in the competition’s 10 categories also received $980 (1,500AUD) each.

Animals in Nature

Threatened Species

Our Impact

Astrophotography

Landscape

Monochrome

Aerial

Macro

The Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition is produced by the South Australian Museum. An exhibition will run at the South Australian Museum until February 1, 2026.

The exhibition will also go on display at the Australian Museum in Sydney from October 25, 2025, to February 15, 2026. The full gallery of photographs from this year’s competition can be found here.