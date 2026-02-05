The Wonderful Winners of Close-Up Photographer of the Year 7

Matt Growcoot
A close up of a plant.
The inside of a cauliflower soft coral in Lembeh Strait, Indonesia. First place in the Underwater category and Close-Up Photographer of the Year. © Ross Gudgeon / CUPOTY

Australian photographer Ross Gudgeon has won the grand prize at Close-up Photographer of the Year 7 for Fractal Forest, an extraordinary underwater image photographed inside a cauliflower soft coral in the Lembeh Strait, Indonesia. The image earned Gudgeon the competition’s top award and a £2,500 ($3,400) prize.

“Named for its cauliflower-like form, this soft coral is made up of countless small, rounded polyps that give it a puffy texture,” explains Gudgeon. “I wanted to explore a perspective that isn’t possible with conventional lenses, and an underwater probe lens allowed me to do that. By carefully threading the lens through the coral’s branches without disturbing them, I was able to photograph the subject from the inside looking-out, offering a different view of a common marine organism.”

Swarm of mayflies illuminated at night over water, their translucent wings creating a misty effect. City lights and their reflections are visible in the background across the river.
Danube mayflies (Ephoron virgo) swarm in Szentendre, Hungary. First place in the Insects category. © Imre Potyo / CUPOTY
Close-up photo of a moth showing its detailed face, large dark eyes, feathery antennae, and brown wings, with the moth perched on a rough, brown surface against a blurred background.
A moth (Bombycidae sp.) in Tinamaste, Costa Rica. First place in the Invertebrate Portrait category. © Laurent Hesemans / CUPOTY
A tree with dark branches is covered in white frost, standing against a soft pastel background, creating a delicate winter scene. The bare branches are intricately outlined with ice crystals.
A tree covered with rime ice in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. First place in the Intimate Landscapes category. © Sho Hoshino / CUPOTY
Colorful, partially decayed water lily leaves and clusters of small green floating plants are scattered across the surface of dark water, creating an abstract, organic pattern.
Decaying lotus leaves and floating fern (Salvinia natans) in Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, China. First place in the Plants category. © Minghui Yuan / CUPOTY

Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) is an international photography competition dedicated to revealing the hidden wonder of the world through macro, micro and close-up imagery.

The seventh edition of the competition attracted over 12,000 entries from 63 countries. A jury of 22 expert photographers, naturalists and editors spent more than 20 hours on Zoom calls to select the winners and Top 100 images.

A close-up of a translucent aquatic egg sac with many developing tadpoles inside, attached to a mossy underwater surface against a dark background.
A Malagasy frog egg clutch hangs on a small trunk next to a pond in Maromizaha rainforest, Madagascar. First place in the Animals category. © Filippo Carugati / CUPOTY
Close-up of abstract, wavy, layered orange and beige shapes with light shining through, resembling organic forms such as mushroom gills or textured fabric folds.
Fragment of the lower part of the cap of a lamellar mushroom in Moscow region, Russia. First place in the Fungi category. © Valeria Zvereva / CUPOTY
A blurred close-up of a butterfly with yellow-edged wings and blue spots, resting on a textured, brown tree bark background. The motion blur creates a dreamy, abstract effect.
A Camberwell beauty flashes its wings to defend its feeding spot on a birch tree trunk in Follo, Norway. First place in the Butterflies category. © Pal Hermansen / CUPOTY
A close-up of a green and orange spider capturing a brown-winged insect, both entangled in a web, against a black background.
A lynx spider feeds on a few termites in Hong Kong. First place in the Arachnids category. © Artur Tomaszek / CUPOTY
Abstract artwork with a textured green and teal background, featuring a dark central area surrounding a glowing yellow-green circular shape, with white, frost-like patterns radiating around the edges.
A copper plate distressed and oxidised by everyday household materials. First place in the Studio Art category. © Paul Kenny / CUPOTY
Close-up of several small bees clustered at the entrance of a tube-shaped nest made of soil or plant material, with a blurred natural background.
Stingless bee (likely Tetragonula sp.) nest in Mezhathur, Kerala, India. First place in the Young category. © Rithved Girish / CUPOTY

This year’s winning images span 11 categories, with subjects ranging from frog spawn resembling a galaxy and a ghost-like swarm of mayflies approaching a Hungarian town, to an ice-covered tree in Nagano and a fantastical landscape created by oxidising a copper plate with household materials.

“This was the toughest competition yet,” says CUPOTY co-founder Tracy Calder. “The winning image embodies everything close-up photography can achieve — it shows us a perspective we’ve never seen before and reveals hidden beauty in a familiar subject. The judges were captivated.”

To check out all the winners, head to the CUPOTY website.

,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Three panels: Left, a small brown lizard stands upright on a rock; center, a camouflaged lizard lies flat on spiky ground; right, three striped numbats stand on a log, looking in different directions. Winners of Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year
Photo of Seals ‘Living’ in an Iceberg Wins Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020
A group of sharks swims underwater near the surface, while a colorful nudibranch with blue, red, and white appendages floats against a dark background on the right side of the image. Dive Into the Spectacular 2025 Ocean Art Photo Competition Winners
oceanart Mollusks and Models: Winners of the Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest
Discussion