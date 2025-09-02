Can You Spot the Nine Fighter Jets in This Photo?

If you’ve ever wondered why fighter jets come in muted, camouflage colors, then this photo explains why.

There are nine FAB F-5M jets flying over the Guaíba River, somehow hidden in this photo that was captured by the Brazilian Air Force.

The brainbusting photo was taken a few years ago and has appeared on the internet before, but it was shared this past weekend by the popular Instagram account Inside History.

“Modern warfare isn’t just about firepower — it’s about disappearing! Fighter jets use advanced camouflage to avoid detection not just from the ground, but also from the air,” explains Inside History.

“Instead of bright, eye-catching colors, they’re painted in muted shades of gray, blue, or green — tones that blend seamlessly with the sky, clouds, or terrain below. This makes them harder to spot for enemy pilots, anti-aircraft systems, and surveillance technologies.”

But even though there are nine jets in the photo, it is still exceptionally difficult to make them out. An edited version of the photo with boosted saturation and contrast makes them a little easier to pick out. Hint: They are right in the middle of the foreground.

Image credits: Brazilian Air Force.