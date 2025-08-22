TTArtisan’s $200 14mm f/2.8 Lens Shoots for the Stars

TTArtisan announced the release of its latest ultra-wide-angle prime, the 14mm f/2.8 ASPH lens. The lens is designed for full-frame cameras and available in Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L mounts.

The TTArtisan 14mm f/2.8 ASPH lens offers a 114° field of view, making it suitable for landscapes, architecture, interiors, and creative wide-angle compositions. With a fast f/2.8 maximum aperture, it also caters to nightscapes and astrophotography, sub-genres where low-light performance is essential.

A manual-focus design gives users direct control, while an eight-blade aperture produces sharp, defined sunstars when stopped down. The lens includes a 77mm round filter holder, expanding creative options for landscape shooters. TTArtisan emphasizes durability, noting that the lens features a full-metal construction and adding a clicked aperture ring for tactile control.

Optical Formula and Aspherical Elements

The TTArtisan 14mm f/2.8 is built with 13 elements in 10 groups, including dual aspherical (ASPH) elements. Aspherical elements are specially engineered lens components where the surface curvature is not a simple sphere. Unlike conventional spherical glass, aspherical elements can correct multiple types of optical aberrations at once, such as distortion and spherical aberration. This promises sharper edge-to-edge performance, more accurate rendering of straight lines, and overall higher image quality.

By incorporating dual aspherical elements, TTArtisan aims to deliver minimal distortion and consistent sharpness, which are crucial in an ultra-wide lens where bending of lines and edge softness are common challenges.

Build and Design

Constructed from 5052 aerospace-grade aluminum, the TTArtisan 14mm f/2.8 delivers a sturdy yet lightweight build. Weighing between 15.4 and 15.7 ounces (437–445 grams) depending on mount, it balances portability with durability.

The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 7.9 inches (0.2 meters), making it possible to capture close-up subjects with dramatic perspective, although it is far from a macro lens.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan 14mm f/2.8 ASPH lens is available now for $196 in Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L-Mount. It is a relatively affordable full-frame ultra-wide prime lens. While its manual focus design could prove limiting to some photographers, it offers an accessible entry point into wide-angle photography for users who do not require autofocus, like landscape and night sky photographers.

Image credits: TTArtisan