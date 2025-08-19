Highly Anticipated ‘Severance’ Keyboard Smashes Kickstarter Goals

Atomic Keyboard’s Severance-inspired MDR Dasher Keyboard, first unveiled in April, is finally available on Kickstarter.

The MDR Dasher Keyboard has been meticulously designed and crafted “for work that’s mysterious and important,” and is built from precision-engineered, high-quality components. With its CNC-milled body, integrated trackball, modular design, and aesthetics inspired by the iconic computer stations in Apple TV+’s hit award-winning television series, Severance, the MDR Dasher Keyboard has won over many. The Kickstarter campaign just launched and, at the time of writing, already has nearly 600 backers pledging over $350,000 in support, shattering the initial $50,000 goal.

It’s not too surprising that so many people want the MDR Dasher Keyboard. Not only is Severance a smash hit with viewers and critics alike — it is the most-watched Apple TV+ series ever — the custom-built keyboard is also genuinely compelling for those who work primarily at a desk. The heavy-duty keyboard works in three configurations, including one with an integrated mouse trackball, another with a full number keypad, and one with a compact set of keys (and no ‘Escape’ key, because there is no escape from Lumon). There is a significant market for big keyboards with robust keycaps. Not everyone wants super-slim keyboards.

The MDR Dasher also features a PCB and universal plate, meaning that users can swap to ANSI, ISO, and international configurations without sacrificing the look and feel of the MDR Dasher, which is, of course, based on the keyboard used by macrodata refiners in Severance. The show’s customized keyboard is itself based on the real-life Data General Dasher D2 terminal from the 1970s.

Since the first season of Severance premiered in 2022 and quickly won over scores of new fans, people have been asking for the show’s iconic computer terminal and keyboard to become real. While Apple joked about the computer terminal earlier this year, Atomic Keyboards is deadly serious about its endeavor.

“Atomic Keyboard is a team of tech and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts creating both custom keyboards and software,” the team says. “We’re huge Severance fans ourselves — complete obsessed with this keyboard.”

“To make it a reality, we’ve collaborated with industrial designers and factories with 10-15 years of experience in the keyboard industry. This is the first keyboard we’re releasing under the Atomic Keyboard name, and we want it to be a community-driven build from the start.”

Pricing and Availability

The Atomic Keyboard MDR Dasher Keyboard starts at $449 in a barebones kit with no keycaps or switches. A version with all layouts, selected switches, and keycaps is $649 for super early bird backers. Although the team initially targeted a November release, it has pushed that back to January 2026 to ensure the best possible product.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.



Image credits: Atomic Keyboard