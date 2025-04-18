You Can Buy a Real-Life ‘Severance’ Keyboard for Macrodata Refinement

Although fans of the hit Apple+ series Severance unfortunately couldn’t purchase Apple’s Lumon Terminal Pro computer, they can buy a real-life Severance-inspired keyboard for all their macrodata refinement needs.

Atomic Keyboard, a keyboard studio “dedicated to designing and manufacturing the finest keyboards on the planet,” is making a Severance keyboard, the MDR Dasher Keyboard. This limited-release keyboard, spotted by Design Boom, sports a design very reminiscent of the keyboard that “innies” Mark S., Helly R., Irving B., and Dylan G. use each day in the depths of Lumon’s Severed Floor.

“Our modern recreation boasts a unique 73-key, 70% layout with no Escape, no Control, and no Options keys (Praise Kier),” Atomic Keyboard explains.

“We’ve brought this keyboard out of the severed floor. It’s time for our Outies to enjoy each keystroke equally,” the company adds, channeling a clever sense of humor Severance fans are sure to “enjoy equally.”

While the new keyboard is inspired by Severance, the computer terminals used in the show are themselves inspired by a real keyboard of the distant past. As Atomic Keyboard explains, the distinctive keyboards in the show are based on designs used by Data General Dasher terminal keyboards found in workplaces in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The original Data General Dasher was made by Data General Corporation starting in the mid-1970s, Atomic Keyboard says, adding that the Dasher D200 model was particularly known for its distinctive keyboard layout, which echoes through to Severance‘s celebrated set design and props today.

Unlike the Dasher D200 keyboards from 40-plus years ago, the new MDR Dasher Keyboard features USB-C connectivity and works with Windows, macOS, and Linux machines. And like the keyboard in Severance, the MDR Dasher Keyboard features a trackball to the right of the keys, replacing a traditional mouse.

Pricing and Availability

It’s unclear precisely when the MDR Dasher Keyboard will be available or how much it will cost, but Atomic Keyboard set up a waitlist so prospective buyers can sign up to be notified when more information is available. It will surely be a popular keyboard for Severance‘s many passionate fans and may sell out quickly.

Image credits: Atomic Keyboard