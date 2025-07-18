The Perfect Keyboard for ‘Severance’ Fans Arrives This Fall for $899

Jeremy Gray

A retro computer with a blue and teal keyboard and a large monitor displaying a pixelated interface sits on a white desk with office supplies, including papers, a mug, and pens.

Atomic Keyboard’s awesome Severance-inspired MDR Dasher Keyboard finally has pricing and availability information, although Severance fans may need to take extra macrodata refinement shifts at Lumon to afford it.

The MDR Dasher Keyboard, designed “for work that’s mysterious and important,” features a unique 73-key, 70% layout and, in a move that would appease Kier Eagan, lacks Escape, Control, and Options keys by default.

A blue, rectangular keyboard with teal keys, a set of arrow keys, function buttons, and a large black trackball with curved buttons on the right side, all on a sleek blue and white base.
For all your macrodata refinement needs.

However, the MDR Dasher can easily swap between its “innie” layout and an “outie” one that has a full keyboard layout, complete with Escape, Control, and Options keys. There’s also a third “Dasher” layout that trades out the trackball module, famously used extensively by macrodata refiners in Severance, for a traditional number pad.

Three blue computer keyboards are shown: the Innie Layout with a trackball, the compact Outie Layout, and the Dasher Layout with a full numpad. Each keyboard is displayed on a light background with labels beneath.
The MDR Dasher Keyboard has three configurations. The Dasher layout is a ‘faithful replica of the original DG Dasher D2 keyboard’ that inspired Severance’s computer station keyboards. Users can also create custom layouts thanks to the universal PCB.

The trackball is an exciting inclusion. It is a 50mm ball with complete trackball functionality, and Atomic added two CNC-machined custom keycaps above it to act as left- and right-click mouse buttons. It’s a true all-in-one keyboard.

To enable these transformations, the MDR Dasher Keyboard has a magnetic mid-frame, and Atomic says users can switch between configurations “in seconds.” The keyboard also features a universal PCB and plate, allowing users to create their own custom layout, provided they have the necessary switches and keycaps.

Two blue computer keyboards, one with a built-in trackball and extra controls, are stacked diagonally. Both have turquoise and blue keys and a modern, minimalist design on a white background.

A close-up of a custom mechanical keyboard with blue keys, a black trackball, and several uniquely labeled macro keys, all mounted on a metallic white frame.
The MDR Dasher is built using heavy-duty materials. The keyboard weighs over 15 pounds.
Close-up of a blue control panel featuring a large black trackball, directional arrow buttons, and other various blue keys with symbols, all arranged in a modern and organized layout.
The trackball is flanked by a pair of customized mouse keys, eliminating the need for a separate mouse. Just like in the bowels of Lumon HQ.

The entire keyboard is built using high-end, high-quality components. The aerospace-grade aluminum case weighs an “ultra-solid” seven kilograms (15.4 pounds / 3.5 Nocts). Atomic calls its new MDR Dasher “a true heavy weight on your desk.”

Pricing and Availability

These clever features, customized components, and heavy-duty design do not come cheaply. The Atomic Keyboard MDR Dasher is available to reserve for a $10 deposit. This deposit locks in the “early adopter” price of $599 when the MDR Dasher Keyboard launches on Kickstarter “soon.” While this early adopter price is already quite high, the eventual retail price will be $899. Atomic Keyboard states that the MDR Dasher Keyboard is expected to begin shipping in November.

A retro-style computer with a cream and blue monitor and matching keyboard sits on a white desk against a green wall. The computer has a vintage design with vents and a knob on the side.

For even more great Severance content, PetaPixel interviewed the show’s cinematographer, Jessica Lee Gagné, shortly after the season two finale. Gagné also made her directorial debut this past season, with a brilliant episode shot partially on film. Gagné got bit by the directing bug, and will not be the director of photography for the highly anticipated third season of Severance so she can focus on her new feature-length movie, which is in development now.

Image credits: Atomic Keyboard

, ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A retro-style computer keyboard with blue and turquoise keys, an unusual layout, and a built-in black circular trackpad, on a white desk next to a matching computer monitor. You Can Buy a Real-Life ‘Severance’ Keyboard for Macrodata Refinement
A retro-style computer with a blue screen displays text about film-induced emotional responses. The computer features a blue and teal keyboard and a joystick, evoking a vintage aesthetic. Apple ‘Launches’ Lumon Terminal Pro from Hit Apple TV+ Series ‘Severance’
A woman and a man run side by side down a long, narrow hallway with pale walls and red lights on the ceiling, creating a dramatic and urgent atmosphere. Severance Cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné Won’t Be DP for Season 3
A woman and a man run side by side down a long, narrow hallway with pale walls and red lights on the ceiling, creating a dramatic and urgent atmosphere. How Cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagné Crafted the Look of ‘Severance’
Discussion