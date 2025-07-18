Atomic Keyboard’s awesome Severance-inspired MDR Dasher Keyboard finally has pricing and availability information, although Severance fans may need to take extra macrodata refinement shifts at Lumon to afford it.

The MDR Dasher Keyboard, designed “for work that’s mysterious and important,” features a unique 73-key, 70% layout and, in a move that would appease Kier Eagan, lacks Escape, Control, and Options keys by default.

However, the MDR Dasher can easily swap between its “innie” layout and an “outie” one that has a full keyboard layout, complete with Escape, Control, and Options keys. There’s also a third “Dasher” layout that trades out the trackball module, famously used extensively by macrodata refiners in Severance, for a traditional number pad.

The trackball is an exciting inclusion. It is a 50mm ball with complete trackball functionality, and Atomic added two CNC-machined custom keycaps above it to act as left- and right-click mouse buttons. It’s a true all-in-one keyboard.

To enable these transformations, the MDR Dasher Keyboard has a magnetic mid-frame, and Atomic says users can switch between configurations “in seconds.” The keyboard also features a universal PCB and plate, allowing users to create their own custom layout, provided they have the necessary switches and keycaps.

The entire keyboard is built using high-end, high-quality components. The aerospace-grade aluminum case weighs an “ultra-solid” seven kilograms (15.4 pounds / 3.5 Nocts). Atomic calls its new MDR Dasher “a true heavy weight on your desk.”

Pricing and Availability

These clever features, customized components, and heavy-duty design do not come cheaply. The Atomic Keyboard MDR Dasher is available to reserve for a $10 deposit. This deposit locks in the “early adopter” price of $599 when the MDR Dasher Keyboard launches on Kickstarter “soon.” While this early adopter price is already quite high, the eventual retail price will be $899. Atomic Keyboard states that the MDR Dasher Keyboard is expected to begin shipping in November.

For even more great Severance content, PetaPixel interviewed the show’s cinematographer, Jessica Lee Gagné, shortly after the season two finale. Gagné also made her directorial debut this past season, with a brilliant episode shot partially on film. Gagné got bit by the directing bug, and will not be the director of photography for the highly anticipated third season of Severance so she can focus on her new feature-length movie, which is in development now.

Image credits: Atomic Keyboard