New Lens Hood Lets Photographers Use Filters on Popular Compact Cameras

Photo accessory company Freewell Gear announced Real Lens Hood, a convenient and versatile lens hood built for some of the most popular all-in-one cameras on the market, including the Fujifilm X100VI, Leica Q3 43, Fujifilm GFX100RF, and Ricoh GR III (and GR IIIx).

The Freewell Gear Real Lens Hood attaches to the end of the compatible camera’s built-in lens, accepts swappable filters, and features a flip-down design. The all-in-one solution also offers simplified filter control, enabling photographers to rotate the installed filter from the outside of the lens hood. This is particularly important when using a circular polarizing filter, as it ensures photographers can dial in the appropriate settings without having to stick their fingers inside the lens hood and touch the filter directly.

Since each of the compatible cameras is slightly different, each Freewell Gear Real Lens Hood sports a slightly different design depending on the model. However, each of the hoods includes a flip-to-access design, touch-less filter rotation, a CNC-machined aluminum body, and an NFC-enabled lens cap that provides quick access to user manuals and support using a smartphone. In the case of the GFX100RF, the Real Lens Hood also comes in a silver version, perfect for the silver GFX100RF model.

“The Real Lens Hood was developed to simplify the workflow of photographers using fixed-lens compact cameras,” says Harry Gwalani, CEO of Freewell Gear. “It combines elegance and efficiency — giving creators instant control without compromising the shooting experience.”

Pricing and Availability

The Freewell Gear Real Lens Hood is available now for $130 for the Fujifilm GFX100RF and Leica Q3 43 and includes a hybrid CPL/Black Mist filter. The version for the Ricoh GR III series cameras is $100, while the Fujifilm X100VI version is $70. Complete purchasing details and specifications are available on Freewell Gear’s website. All four Real Lens Hoods accept 49mm filters.

Alongside its new Real Lens Hoods, Freewell Gear also makes other products for compatible cameras, including a wooden L-bracket attachment for the GFX100RF, a thumb grip with cold shoe mount for the Leica Q3 43, and both a wooden L-bracket and a thumb grip with cold shoe mount for the X100VI.

Image credits: Freewell Gear