Under The Missiles: The Women Racing To Save Ukraine’s Photographic Treasures

Amos Chapple
A group of women in traditional folk costumes and floral headpieces pose outdoors by a tree, with a small table in front of them holding items, possibly for a cultural or ceremonial event.
Ukraine’s National Academy Of Sciences/Digital Memory Storage (Courtesy Image)

On the morning of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty‘s scheduled interview with archivist Oleksandra Buzko, her phone rings unanswered.

Later that day, when we eventually connect, Buzko explains she slept through her alarm after working late into the night. “My body is refusing to serve me anymore,” she says. “I’m exhausted.”

Three women pose indoors in front of shelves with books and a round white lamp. The older woman in front wears glasses and a purple sweater. The two younger women behind her wear dark and light jackets, and all are smiling softly.
The team scanning materials from the archaeological department of Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences. Left to right are Tamara Kutsaieva, Halyna Stanytsina, and Oleksandra Buzko. (Photo courtesy of Nika Havrysh)

Buzko heads a team of three women in the archive of the Institute of Archaeology at Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv who are racing to get their institute’s visual heritage online, lest the unthinkable happens.

“We have to scan, scan, scan to save those materials because you don’t know if tomorrow a missile will destroy the archive and its materials,” she says.

A black and white photo of people at an outdoor market, with women in traditional clothing standing near baskets of produce. Horses and wooden carts are visible in the background, along with trees and small buildings.
Ukrainian peasants in the Kyiv region in the late 1800s or early 1900s

The project the women are creating is named the Digital Memory Storage, which draws from physical materials held by the archive, including thousands of photographs from the personal estates of Ukrainian archaeologists, which had never been digitized.

Many of the photos depict arcane details of research digs, but others are stunning portraits of Ukrainian villagers and street life made during expeditions from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

A person wearing a purple sweater is holding a black-and-white portrait of a woman with braided hair, carefully placing it into a binder with plastic sleeves.
Halyna Stanytsina working in the Kyiv archive (Photo courtesy of Nika Havrysh)

“When I look through these images of people, it creates such strong feelings,” Buzko says of her work leafing through prints and negatives of her long-deceased compatriots. “I’m 39 and my generation was not really a fan of [traditional Ukrainian culture]. For us, it was seen as a bit rural; it was never fashionable.”

Black-and-white photo of a rural scene with a thatched-roof cottage, a woven fence, and five people—three women, one man, and a girl—standing in front of the house along a dirt road.
Village houses in Ukraine in the late 1800s or early 1900s

Images of Ukrainians wearing their national dress while living under the rule of Tsarist Russia hold new potency today amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Buzko says she is often overwhelmed with fondness for her photographed forebears who, through toil and tradition, laid the foundations of modern Ukraine. “I love them so much,” Buzko says.

Black and white portrait of a man with dark, tousled hair and straight bangs, wearing a textured garment with a fur collar, staring intently at the camera with a serious expression.
A portrait of a man from western Ukraine taken around 1900

The Digital Memory Archive began during the pandemic after Buzko and her colleague Volodymyr Mysak hit on the idea to make their institute’s precious collections available online, rather than letting them remain the dusty preserve of a few scholars with visitor’s passes to the Kyiv archive.

A black and white photo of men and women in traditional folk costumes, standing outdoors in a group. The men wear decorated hats and vests, while the women wear long dresses and head coverings. One person holds a bouquet.
A wedding ceremony is immortalized in a print found in Fedir Vovk’s personal archive.

Buzko sourced scanners and a small budget from sponsors, including an Austrian bank, while Mysak worked on building a website. In 2023, Mysak was drafted into the military, but he still checks in frequently to offer advice and keep up to date with the progress.

Two men in traditional rural clothing stand barefoot in a grassy field, each holding a scythe over their shoulder. They wear loose shirts, belts, and caps, with trees and blurry landscape in the background.
Unidentified men are seen in a photograph that was part of the personal archive of Ukrainian archaeologist Fedir Vovk.

Buzko and her team have a generator that keeps their scanners going through blackouts, and the women work through the air-raid alerts that frequently interrupt public life in Kyiv.

“When there are students in the archive, of course I take them to the bomb shelter because I’m responsible for them,” the archivist says. “But for my colleagues, it’s their own decision.”

A black-and-white photo of a rural riverside scene with a wooden bridge, thatched-roof houses, trees on a hill, and a person in a small boat on calm water.
A village scene from Ukraine’s Volyn region in 1909

Buzko says the sciences in Ukraine are currently “starving” for funds since the lion’s share of public funds is going toward Ukraine’s war effort. Her team, she says, “is sort of volunteering.”

A group of women in traditional folk costumes and floral headpieces pose outdoors by a tree, with a small table in front of them holding items, possibly for a cultural or ceremonial event.
Women and girls, possibly dressed to celebrate a wedding, in Ukraine’s Pavlohrad Region in 1909

Buzko left Ukraine soon after the full-scale invasion with her teenage son, but both eventually decided to return.

“My son already works in some strategic industry which supports the army, and I’m working with this digital heritage,” she says. “So it feels sort of like it’s our duty.”

About the author: Amos Chapple is the senior photo correspondent for RFE/RL and is based in Prague. You can find more of his work on his website and Instagram. This article was also published on RFE/RL.

