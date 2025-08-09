This Fun Kodak Instant Camera and Printer Looks Like a Roll of Film

In a blend of nostalgia and practicality, Kodak’s film canister-shaped Memo Shot Era MS100 Instant Camera and Photo Printer brings a modern twist to a beloved vintage aesthetic.

Back in 2021, the Memo Shot Era was covered by PetaPixel as a fledgling concept as part of a project by South Korean industrial design students, who called it the “Kodak Memory.” The third-party concept was seemingly licensed by Kodak and its initial release and name change flew under the radar as part of Korean-based printing technology company Prinics’ larger Era line launch last year.

Now, the Memo Shot Era MS100 caught PetaPixel’s attention again, most notably for its highly rated reviews and fun factor. The neat retro-inspired device has picked up steam and become surprisingly popular since its days as a student project.

What Is It?

The Memo Shot Era MS100 is an instant camera and thermal printer combo designed to cater to both personal and practical uses. Whether capturing and instantly printing precious moments or organizing your space with it as a label maker, the Memo Shot Era’s thoughtful design and functionality aim to appeal to analog enthusiasts and youngsters alike. Inspired by Kodak’s iconic 35mm film canister design, this compact device is a versatile tool that combines the functions of an instant camera, photo printer, and label maker into one easy-to-use package.

A Functional and Nostalgic Design

One of the standout features of the Memo Shot Era is its unique design, which offers a stable grip and intuitive controls, making it accessible to users of all ages. The device’s lightweight, kid-friendly build and functions allow for easy one-handed use, making it ideal for families or anyone looking to snap quick photos on the go. The design itself is a clear nod to Kodak’s rich photographic history, evoking memories of the classic film roll but with a modern, streamlined approach.

The camera uses a 35mm equivalent wide-angle lens, with automatic exposure control and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It’s a small, affordable instant camera, so its two-megapixel resolution doesn’t come as much of a surprise. While users can transfer images to their smartphone, the built-in thermal printer is limited to only black-and-white prints. Despite the simple color scheme, the thermal printing technology promises sharp, durable prints.

Versatility Meets Convenience

Beyond capturing moments, the Kodak Memo Shot Era excels in practical applications as a mini printer. With Bluetooth connectivity, it seamlessly connects to both iOS and Android devices, allowing users to print images directly from their smartphones. The accompanying Kodak Memo app further enhances the experience, offering a range of creative options to customize photos, add text, and even incorporate stickers and emojis before printing.

The label printing function is particularly noteworthy as the Memo Shot Era allows users to create custom 2.7 x 1.8-inch (6.86 x 4.57-centimeter) labels, which can be used for a wide variety of purposes, from organizing items around the house to labeling school supplies. The app provides an easy way to import images and text, offering ample flexibility in the design process.

For families, educators, and organizers, this versatile tool can help with labeling notebooks and student projects. The monochrome label prints are durable, thanks to medical-grade paper made in Korea, and the one-touch cartridge system ensures hassle-free label changes, making it an accessible option for children and adults alike.

Safety is a key consideration with the Kodak Memo Shot Era, as it uses BPA-free, medical-grade paper that is non-toxic, providing peace of mind for all users. The intuitive one-touch label cartridge system allows for quick and easy refills, ensuring that anyone can use the device without technical know-how. Each cartridge can print up to 30 labels, offering a practical and efficient way to manage both printing and organizing tasks.

Ideal for a Range of Applications

The Kodak Memo Shot Era offers something for everyone. Parents can gift it to kids as a fun way to capture memories and organize their personal belongings. Teachers and students can use it to print study notes or label classroom materials. Homeowners can take advantage of its labeling capabilities for organizing food items, cosmetics, or even marking plants and herbs in the garden.

Though the label printer only produces monochrome prints, the clarity and sharpness of the images ensure that the final product remains practical for a wide range of uses. From personalizing gifts to managing everyday household needs, the Memo Shot Era brings an element of fun and creativity to mundane tasks.

Vintage Style for Modern Appeal

In an era dominated by digital photography and printing, the Kodak Memo Shot Era stands out by combining functionality with a retro design, appealing to those who want a creative, tactile way to preserve memories and organize their lives. It offers both children and adults an easy, accessible way to interact with technology while tapping into the nostalgic charm of Kodak’s classic film heritage.

Whether used as a creative tool for documenting special moments or as a practical solution for labeling and organization, the Kodak Memo Shot Era proves that sometimes, the most innovative products are the ones that bring a little nostalgia back into the fold.

Pricing & Availability

The Kodak Memo Shot Era Instant Camera and Photo Printer is available in white or yellow and can be purchased through major online marketplaces and select retail stores. The camera with a single paper roll is priced at $50, while the camera bundled with a set of ten paper rolls is available for $70.

Image credits: Kodak, Prinics