Two Men Arrested for Flying Drone on Airport Runway to ‘Take Photo of Food Stand’

Two men were arrested for flying a drone over a terminal on the runway of an airport while allegedly trying to take a photo of a food stand.

23-year-old Tony Wang and 32-year-old Carlos San Luis are facing felony charges for operating a drone recklessly at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County, Florida, last week.

According to a report by WPLG Local 10 News, Wang and San Luis, who reportedly don’t have a criminal history, were arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies with the aviation unit on July 30.

Prosecutors accused Wang, who was born in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, of flying a drone over a terminal on the runway. Meanwhile, San Luis claims he was flying his drone in an attempt to take a photo of a food stand at the airport. However, as he allegedly tried to take a picture of the food stand, San Luis, who is based in Pompano Beach, Florida, flew his drone low enough to collide with an aircraft, causing risk to people’s lives.

“Flying over a runway with aircrafts taking off and landing, if that drone were to hit an aircraft, it would be catastrophic,” Captain Brian Montgomery of the BCSO, tells WPLG Local 10 News.

Correctional deputies booked Wang and San Luis at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, and the pair appeared in bond court on Thursday. A judge ordered Wang and San Luis to stay away from flying drones until the case is resolved.

According to WPLG Local 10 News, court records show that Wang is charged with operating an aircraft in a careless or reckless manner and flying a drone over critical infrastructure. His bond was set at $2,650. San Luis faces one count of operating an aircraft in a careless or reckless manner, with a bond of $2,500.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says that drone operators should avoid flying near airports because it is difficult for manned aircraft to see and avoid a drone while flying. Drone operators must avoid manned aircraft and are responsible for any safety hazards their drone may create in an airport environment. Last year, two men were arrested for allegedly flying a drone “dangerously close” to a Boston airport.

