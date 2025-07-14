Taking a Photo in Dubai Could Land You with a $136k Fine or Jail

Visitors to Dubai are being warned to think twice before taking photographs, as a single selfie in breach of the UAE’s strict privacy laws can carry fines of up to $136,000 or even imprisonment.

Luxury travel experts at eShores have issued a stark warning to tourists in the United Arab Emirates (UAE): “One wrong snap could bankrupt your holiday budget,” according to a report by The Mirror.

Under UAE law, photographing people without their explicit consent is classified as a serious privacy violation, which can result in severe penalties, including fines of up to 500,000 AED ($136,000) or jail. Cameras are also strictly prohibited in certain places across the country.

The Mirror reports that travel experts eShores advise visitors be aware of photography restrictions in other sensitive settings — such as religious sites, government facilities, military and security zones, or any public space where privacy laws are stringent.

While taking photos at tourist attractions for personal use is generally permitted, travellers are urged to respect local laws around privacy and restricted zones. Photography near airports, military areas, and government facilities can be misinterpreted and lead to legal trouble. Even seemingly harmless hobbies such as bird watching or plane spotting can be seen as suspicious activity in these settings.

“It is illegal to take photos of some government buildings and military installations,” the U.K. Foreign Office says in official travel advice on its website. “Do not photograph people without their permission. Men have been arrested for photographing women on beaches.”

Tourists are also advised to be cautious when posting images or videos on social media. Officials recommend checking local regulations and being mindful of surroundings before using cameras or sharing content online while in the UAE.

“It is illegal to post material, including videos and photographs, online that is critical of the UAE government, companies or individuals, or which relates to incidents in the UAE,” The U.K. Foreign Office adds in its official travel advice. “This includes material which appears to abuse, ridicule or criticise the country or its authorities. Material that is culturally insensitive may also be considered illegal.”

Earlier this year, Poland introduced a ban on photographing thousands of locations — including ports, railways, bridges, and government buildings — under new national defense laws designed to prevent espionage.

