The TTArtisan 75mm f/1.5 is a Swirly Bokeh Lens with Vintage Charm

Christine Eckard

Close-up of a camera lens with a wide aperture, lying on a dark textured surface. The lens cap rests beside it, and a partial view of a vintage-style camera is visible in the background. The lens has clear markings for focal length and aperture settings.

TTArtisan unveiled a new 75mm f/1.5 ‘swirly bokeh’ lens in a vintage M42 camera mount, which is easily convertible to most contemporary mounts via an adapter for Fujifilm, Sony, Nikon, Canon, Hasselblad, Panasonic, and others.

The TTArtisan 75mm f/1.5 Swirly Bokeh lens features manual focus and is entirely mechanical. The design of the lens body is reminiscent of the classic Carl Zeiss Biotar 75mm f/1.5 lens and this is evident in both its aesthetic and functional aspects.

The allure of this style of lens lies in unique character rather than optical correctness and precision. The swirly bokeh effect is pronounced at a wide-open aperture of f/1.5, and is designed to impart a sense of drama and motion.

A black camera lens with various adjustment rings and markings is placed against a reflective gray surface. The lens features a red alignment dot and white labeling for focal lengths and aperture settings. The reflection of the lens is visible below it.

This lens has a simple optical formula of six elements organized into four groups including two high refractive index glass lenses. It features an aperture range of f/1.5 through f/16 via a very round 13-bladed diaphragm. With a minimum focusing distance of 0.75 meters, it is not optimized for extreme close-ups. Instead, its focal length and design make it ideal for artistic portrait photography.

A vintage SLR camera with a silver body and a black textured grip is displayed on a dark, textured surface. The lens is prominently protruding from the front, featuring various adjustment dials and markings. The camera exudes a classic, retro appearance.

The lens boasts a large focus ring with a 180-degree focus throw, and its mechanical aperture ring is positioned at the front. The aperture ring features two clicks per stop from F1.5 to F5.6. Beyond that aperture, it features one click per stop. This design emulates the tactile experience of classic lenses.

It has a 58mm front filter thread and can accept regular screw-mount filters. The lens includes metal lens caps but does not include a hood. This lens weighs 570 grams, and is constructed with aircraft aluminum.

A black camera lens with distance and aperture markings sits on a textured dark surface. The lens has a metallic finish and multiple adjustment rings with white, yellow, and orange calibrations.

TTArtisan’s launch video calls this lens a “Soulful Revival, a Classic Reborn.” The company claims that at certain angles, the lens produces radiant arcs of flare, adding distinctive layers of light and shadow to images, evoking the timeless charm and indelible style of vintage lenses.

Below are a few sample images (more than PetaPixel typically includes to help see the bokeh style in various environments) captured with the lens, provided courtesy of TTArtisan:

A dreamy, artistic photograph of wildflowers basking in the sunlight. The image features small yellow flowers surrounded by lush green foliage, with warm light and bokeh effects creating a soft, ethereal ambiance. Text reads, "By: 隱藏的旅遊人.

A bald man with a grey beard, wearing a yellow cap and sunglasses, is seen from the back. He stands in front of a blurred green and white bokeh background, likely an outdoor natural setting. (By: Jonas Rask).

A close-up of three vibrant yellow spider lilies blooming among lush greenery. The background is a blend of bokeh, creating a dreamy, soft-focus effect with circular highlights of light. The scene evokes a serene, ethereal feel.

A clear glass aquarium with numerous orange and a few black fish swimming inside. Green aquatic plants are visible at the bottom left. The background shows trees and sunlight creating bokeh effects, suggesting an outdoor setting.

Close-up of a hanging woven lantern under a wooden roof. The lantern is cylindrical, made of bamboo or wicker, and features an open lattice design. The background is blurred with soft green and white bokeh from foliage and sunlight.

A small, clear glass containing a goldfish sits on a reflective surface with a blurred green outdoor background. The vivid fish and its water-filled container contrast against the bokeh effect of the light filtering through the foliage.

A bicycle wheel is viewed from the side, reflecting in a puddle. The background is filled with bokeh lights in various colors, creating a vibrant and abstract effect. The colors and reflections make the scene visually striking and artistic.

A light bulb dangles from a tree branch with autumn leaves, illuminated by soft, golden light. The background is blurred, creating a warm, bokeh effect. Photo by Jonas Rask.

A young woman with long blonde hair stands outdoors, surrounded by lush green foliage. She is wearing a white tank top and looks ahead with a neutral expression. The sunlight filters through the leaves, creating a soft, bokeh effect in the background. By: Jonas Rask.

Black and white photo of a woman with long hair, looking up thoughtfully. She is wearing a light-colored sweater, standing against a backdrop of trees with a bokeh effect. The image is credited to Jonas Rask.

A person dressed in traditional attire stands in a sunlit, green forest. They hold a ceremonial object and wear ornate headgear adorned with colorful beads and flowers. The background is a blur of vibrant greens, giving a dreamy effect to the scene.

A white and orange cat with green-yellow eyes sits on a concrete ledge, surrounded by lush green foliage. The background is softly blurred with circular bokeh effects, creating a dreamy atmosphere. The cat's ears are alert, and it gazes attentively at the camera.

The new TTArtisan 75mm F1.5 Swirly Bokeh lens infuses modern photography with the aesthetic of an earlier time. This lens is priced at $269 and can be ordered from Pergear and Amazon.

Image credits: TTArtisan

