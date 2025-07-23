Photographer Checks Archive and Discovers Unseen Image of Epstein at Trump’s Wedding

A photographer has revealed how he checked his old contact sheets and uncovered a never-before-seen photo that show Jeffrey Epstein attending Donald Trump’s 1993 wedding.

An exclusive report by CNN has revealed how high-society photographer Dafydd Jones unearthed the decades-old images in his archive that shed new light on Trump’s past ties with Epstein. The photos have emerged as the Epstein case continues to threaten to cast a shadow over Trump’s presidency.

According to CNN, Jones discovered a black and white photo that confirms, for the first time, that Epstein attended the president’s second wedding to Marla Maples at the Plaza Hotel, New York, in December 1993.

Jones had been assigned to cover Trump’s wedding. Sometime over the last 32 years, the negatives were misplaced, but the photographer managed to discover the previously unseen image while looking back at an old contact sheet he had.

“I wish now I took more of him with Trump,” Jones tells the news outlet. “I had the job of photographing the Trump wedding, so I stood with the press and photographed him. The image you have is from the contact sheet — the negatives were lost.”

Another image taken by Jones two months earlier, in October 1993, also shows the pair together during the opening of the Harley-Davidson Cafe in New York.

The Possibility of More Photos

In a further statement to PetaPixel, Jones says that it is possible that he, and other photographers who covered the wedding, have further images of Epstein and Trump.

“It is possible. Also possible that he is on other footage by other photographers and cameramen from that event,” Jones says. “A lot of material gets lost, and sadly after this much time, some of the media there that evening are no longer with us.”

Jones explains to PetaPixel that he remembered that he had an image of Epstein and Trump in one of his published photo books and although, it was not used by CNN, he believes it is “the strongest picture” of the pair.

When asked about Jones’ photos in a call with CNN on Tuesday, Trump reportedly said: “You’ve got to be kidding me.” Before lashing out at the “fake news” organization and hanging up.

In a statement, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called the images uncovered by CNN in the report, “nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”

Never Delete Old Photos

The case highlights how a photographer may never fully grasp the significance of an image they’ve taken until years later, and how important it is to hold on to negatives and RAW files. Over time, as new information comes to light, tiny details and seemingly unremarkable photographs can take on new meaning and weight.

For example, film photographer Dirck Halstead captured a now-iconic image of Bill Clinton hugging Monica Lewinsky at a Washington fundraiser in October 1996 — a moment captured by chance before their affair was known to the media or the public.

When news of the affair between the pair broke in 1998, Halstead — then Time magazine’s senior White House photographer — recognized Lewinsky’s face. The photographer and his researcher spent four days digging through his archive of more than 5,000 photo negatives before they finally found the image of Clinton and Lewinsky buried in a box of transparencies.

The photo ran on the cover of Time magazine in August that year, just as Lewinsky prepared to testify before a grand jury investigating Clinton’s denials. Halstead credited his habit of preserving every image for bringing the photo to light — one that could have easily been lost in the archives.



Update 7/23: After publication, the article was corrrected to show that Halstead captured one image of Epstein attending Trump’s wedding.

