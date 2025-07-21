LA Galaxy Bans Photographer After Accusing Him of Bringing ‘Unapproved Banner’ into Stadium

A photographer has been banned for life by the LA Galaxy after the soccer club accused him of using a press credential to bring an unauthorized banner into the stadium.

Bruce Martin, a photographer for the Angel City Brigade and fan of the LA Galaxy, has received an indefinite ban from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, by the soccer club. The Angel City Brigade is an LA Galaxy supporter group with thousands of members.

Martin was banned by the LA Galaxy for allegedly bringing a banner not authorized by the team into Dignity Health Sports Park on July 4 and supposedly leveraging his photographer credentials to get it into the stadium. The banner, which the LA Galaxy claims Martin brought into Dignity Health Sports Park, criticized the club’s ownership group for its silence during ICE’s raids of Los Angeles.

In the ban letter shared by Martin on Instagram, the LA Galaxy says it banned for “being in possession of an unapproved banner which exceeds the approval dimensions per the stadium’s policies” and using his “media credential” as a photographer to “sneak it into the stadium.” The letter informs Martin that he cannot attend any Galaxy games in Carson or any other events at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Martin has continued to assert his innocence, posting photos of his camera bag on Instagram as evidence. The bag still features the wristband placed on all media members’ bags by stadium security at the entrance.

Speaking to The LA Times, Martin says he is heartbroken by the outcome but grateful for the outpouring of support from the ACB.

While Los Angeles Football Club and Angel City FC of the National Women’s Soccer League both publicly addressed the ICE raids, Martin and other Galaxy fans have waited for a similar response from their own team. But more than a month later, the club has remained silent.

“We have not issued a statement. We recognize the impact that recent events and actions have had on our community,” Galaxy spokesperson Jamie Álvarez tells The LA Times. “For decades, we have honored the rich backgrounds, cultures, and experiences of our fans and staff. Our purpose as a professional sports organization is to unite and support our community around a shared love of this sport. We are focusing on prioritizing the safety, well-being, and sense of belonging for our staff and for our fans.”

