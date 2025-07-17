Camera Operator’s Zoomed in Shot of Trump’s Hand Goes Viral

Camera operators and photographers keep getting attracted to President Trump’s right hand. On Tuesday, a C-SPAN videographer spotted concealer on Trump’s hand and zoomed in on it; the subsequent footage has been shared widely.

While speaking to reporters as he was about to board Marine One at the White House on his way to Pittsburgh, the camera operator suddenly zoomed in on Trump’s right hand, specifically a region that is a different color, because of the concealer, from the rest of his hand.

before departing to Pittsburgh, Trump spoke with reporters and the TV pooler zoomed in on his hand [image or embed] — John Hudson (@johnphudson.bsky.social) 15 July 2025 at 23:13

The makeup was visible yesterday as Trump welcomed the Crown Prince of Bahrain to the White House.

The @POTUS is hosting the Crown Prince of Bahrain today at the White House. pic.twitter.com/QlI2gc5HFu — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 16, 2025

It is not the first time a photographer has picked up on Trump’s right hand; cameras have previously picked up a large bruise on Trump’s hand. During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in February, pictures of Trump’s bruised hand covered in concealer raised eyebrows.

At the time, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that it was due to the endless handshakes the President engages in. Leavitt repeated the statement yesterday (Wednesday).

“President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” Leavitt says. “His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

However, physicians have raised doubts that such a bruise can be caused by handshaking alone. Dr. Stuart Fischer told the Daily Mail that while “aggressive handshakes” may be a cause, especially given Trump’s age, Osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease, may also be the source of the issue.

Trump is a body-conscious person who likes to project power and authority; it is therefore obvious that he would conceal any imperfection or blemish. He has previously had issues with his hands before when he shared an AI image of himself praying with six fingers the wrong way round at a pew in a church.

