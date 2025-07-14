‘I Started Crying’ Says Photographer Who Covered Deadly Texas Flooding

Ken Klein

On the left, three women embrace, appearing emotional and distressed. On the right, damaged trees and debris, including a destroyed vehicle, show the aftermath of a natural disaster in a rural area.

At the start of a tough multi-day assignment to cover the Texas floods, a news photographer based in San Antonio visited a family reunification center and met someone so laden with grief that the photographer wept.

“I started crying,” recalls photojournalist Salgu Wissmath, on assignment for The Wall Street Journal.

Like other photographers covering the aftermath of deadly flooding, Wissmath was in the field since Saturday, July 5. A freelancer, Wissmath uses Nikon equipment with zoom and wide-angle lenses.

Two cars are partially buried in mud and debris from a flood, surrounded by fallen branches and trees. A yellow excavator is visible in the background among dense greenery under a blue sky.
Texas flooding; cars stuck in debris in Kerr County, Texas, over the July 4 holiday weekend. | Photo by Salgu Wissmath for WSJ

“I try to get as much sleep as possible and take care of my physical needs. Stay hydrated. Take electrolytes. Each day, I pack a lunch and bring snacks, water, and extra batteries. I have extra clothes in my trunk along with a hard hat and safety vest,” said Wissmath, who drives an hour one way to help cover the flood story.

A person wearing glasses and a gray sweater holds a camera up to their face, appearing to take a photo against a dark, plain background.
Photojournalist Salgu Wissmath

The Big Picture

From Genesis to Shakespeare, floods and flood metaphors have inspired awe. Bestselling author Dean Koontz says blizzards, floods, volcanoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes fascinate because they nakedly reveal the unpredictable power of nature.

A scene of flood damage shows twisted debris, including a destroyed trailer, tangled wires, and uprooted trees along a muddy shoreline with a river and forested hills in the background.
A campground in Kerrville along the Guadalupe River after flash floods ravaged the area. | Photo by Salgu Wissmath for WSJ

“When children die, grief is exponential,” summed up a poignant front-page headline in the print edition of The Washington Post published July 8.

Photo Subjects Faced Immense Trauma

People who face loss or have experienced loss can be extra sensitive about privacy and dignity, the photographer says.

Wissmath’s approach: “I get permission. When you ask permission, you get ‘no’s,’ but I respect that.”

A group of young women stand close together, hugging and comforting each other. One woman looks visibly emotional, with tears in her eyes. The background is blurred, with other people and an American flag visible.
Campers embrace after arriving to a reunification area as girls from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reconnected with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. | Jason Fochtman / Houston Chronicle

The balance between the news-gathering imperative to tell the story and respect for victims, survivors, and families is “delicate,” says an experienced photo editor in Houston.

“As a photo editor, I look for images and video that show the scale of the disaster, along with the human moments that connect us emotionally — like the reunifications,” says Jill Karnicki, photo editor at the Houston Chronicle. “These can be delicate to document, so we emphasize compassion and respect for those affected while still doing our job to inform the public.”

Two young people embrace tightly, one appearing emotional with eyes closed and a distressed expression, while the other’s face is hidden. They are outdoors with blurred people and buildings in the background.
A girl from Camp Waldemar, which had been evacuated, hugs a friend after they were reunited with their parents. | Photo by Salgu Wissmath for WSJ

“As a manager and a human, I also want to make sure every journalist in the field has space to talk through any trauma they may be experiencing while covering this devastation. These stories hit close to home, especially since many of us have family and friends personally affected by the flooding.”

A woman in a blue shirt and red scarf stands amid debris and fallen branches, looking down with a concerned expression after a natural disaster. Twisted metal and broken trees fill the foreground.
Myra Zunker takes a moment as she searches for her niece and nephew who are remain missing along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Saturday, July 5, 2025. | Jason Fochtman / Houston Chronicle

Wissmath gives The Wall Street Journal high marks for insisting on personal security and having exit plans.

“I share my location with other photographer friends who are also working in the area, and that gives me a sense of security,” says Wissmath.

A house exterior with light blue siding has a large hole in the wall near the roof, partially covered by torn PermaPro house wrap, exposing wood underneath.
A family survived by punching a hole through the side of the house and swimming onto the roof. | Photo by Salgu Wissmath for WSJ
A damaged yellow flood gauge sign, marked in feet, lies toppled amid debris and broken guardrails on a gravelly, eroded roadside after a flood.
Severe flooding in Kerr County left behind twisted wreckage | Photo by Salgu Wissmath for WSJ

Credentials

Salgu Wissmath was a Photo Fellow at the San Francisco Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News (2022-2024), earning a master’s degree from Ohio University’s School of Visual Communication in 2018. Wissmath’s work has been honored by the Curve Foundation, the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), and National Press Photographers Association (NPPA).

Jason Fochtman joined the Houston Chronicle in 2017; he graduated from Texas Christian University in 2009. Fochtman’s work has been honored via the Texas Managing Editors Awards and the Texas Press Association.

Jill Karnicki has over 18 years of experience at the Chronicle as photo editor; she studied at the University of Texas at Austin, Brooks Institute of Photography, and Ohio University.

Image credits: Salgu Wissmath for the Wall Street Journal and Jason Fochtman for the Houston Chronicle

About the author: Ken Klein lives in Silver Spring, Maryland; he is retired after a career in politics, lobbying, and media including The Associated Press and Gannett in Florida. Klein is an alumnus of Ohio University and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Scripps College of Communication. Professionally, he has worked for Fort Myers News-Press (Gannett), The Associated Press (Tallahassee), Senator Bob Graham, and the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

